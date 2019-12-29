(For activity Dec. 15-21)
DEVELOPMENTAL
(County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Survey; Type; Depth; Location)
Angelina; Cobra Oil & Gas Corp.; LRR 2; Wildcat; Stepp, J/924; Oil/Gas; 18,000; 5.72 NW Zavalla
Cherokee; Fair Oil Ltd., TAF Mineral Trust 1; Maydelle, N. (Woodbine); Garrett, TM/304; Injection; 5,350; 4 Miles NW Maydelle
Gregg; Dallas Production Inc.; Clemens 'F' 4; Willow Springs (T.Peak Trans.); Irwin, M/111; Oil/Gas; 10,600; 8 Miles NW Longview
Harrison; Comstock Oil & Gas LLC; Massingale MO 'H' 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Edwards, MD/240; Gas; 13,000; 1.1 Mile N Waskom
Henderson; Atmos Pipeline-Texas; Tri Cities Gas Storage Unit; Tri-Cities (Bacon Lime); Rice, J/653; Storage; 7,700; 7.5 Miles SW Athens
Leon; Roberts & Hammack Inc.; Seale 1; Evans Chapel (Sub-Clarksville); Bullack, AC/3; Oil; 7,200; 10.4 Miles SW Centerville
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Pope Jean HV Unit C 5H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Baker, JW/60; Gas; 12,000; 13 Miles SE DeBerry
Panola; Petroquest Energy LLC; Wiener-Owen PSA 2-2H; Carthage (Cotton Valley); Owen, JB/520; Oil/Gas; 10,000; 14.5 Miles NE Carthage
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Guill-Furrh HV Unit A 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale);Thompson, S/673; Gas; 12,000; 3 Miles S DeBerry
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Guill-Furrh HV Unit A 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Thompson, S/673; Gas; 12,000; 3.5 Miles S DeBerry
Rusk; Trivium Operating LLC; Benton 'H' 11; Minden (Travis Peak Cons.); Henry M Smith/702; Oil/Gas; 11,000; 2.5 Miles NE Henderson
Smith; Breitburn Operating LP; Chapel Hill 8 1H; Chapel Hill (Cotton Valley); Barbee, ME/82; Oil/Gas; 12,000; 14 Miles E Tyler
Smith; Breitburn Operating LP; Chapel Hill 4 1H; Chapel Hill (Cotton Valley); Payne, TP/763; Oil/Gas; 11,800; 11 Miles E Tyler
COMPLETIONS
(County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Depth; Choke Size; Flow Rate (24 Hrs.); Location)
Limestone; Compadre Resources LLC; NM 5-1; Mexia; 3,410; N/A; 3 Bbls; 12 Miles NE Groesbeck
Limestone; Compadre Resources LLC; NM 1213-1; Mexia; 3,335; N/A; 3.30 Bbls; 11.1 Miles NE Groesbeck
Panola; CCI East Texas Upstream LLC; Neal, John S. Gas Unit 8; Carthage (Travis Peak); 9,720; 1.125; 29 Mcf; 37 Miles SE Carthage
San Augustine; BP America Production Co.; Kanga Gas Unit 2HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13,720; 2; 9790 Mcf; 8 Miles SW San Augustine