DEVELOPMENTAL
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Anderson La Roca Energy LP Thompson 1 Wildcat Erwin, R/263 Oil 620 2.5 Miles NW Slocum
Harrison Sheridan Production Co. LLC Abney, C.M.A 3 Waskom, (Travis Peak, Upper) Wilson, TD/811 Oil/Gas 6,710 5 Miles SW Waskom
Panola Petroquest Energy LLC Wiener CV 3 3H Carthage (Cotton Valley) Baker, D/83 Oil/Gas 10,000 15.8 Miles E Carthage
Panola Petroquest Energy LLC Wiener CV 4 4H Carthage (Cotton Valley) Baker, D/83 Oil/Gas 10,000 15.8 Miles E Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Medlin-Youngblood HV Unit C 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mimms, SW/449 Gas 12,000 11 Miles SE DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Flanagan-Jernigan HV Unit A 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Lovell, B/400 Gas 13,000 7 Miles E DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Flanagan-Jernigan HV Unit B 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Lovell, B/400 Gas 12,000 7 Miles E DeBerry
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Maverick Gas Unit 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Reed, D/582 Gas 12,300 17.59 Miles NE Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Stough Sisters HV Unit B 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Smith, J/586 Gas 12,000 0.75 Miles SW DeBerry
Panola KJ Energy LLC Church-Claud Holder 1H Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley) Kuykendall, M/ 383 Gas 9,702 13.6 Miles SW Carthage
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC Vera Davis SWD 1 Brady-Panola (Blossom) Johnson, A/349 Injection 3,800 2.5 Miles SW Clayton
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Keller-Lagrone HV Unit E 5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, S/673 Gas 13,000 3.5 Miles S DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Keller-Lagrone HV Unit F 6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, S/673 Gas 13,000 3.5 Miles S DeBerry
Robertson Hawkwood Energy Operating LLC Ruland Cattle Co. 1H Aguila Vado (Eagleford) Viesca, JM/46 Oil 9,980 10.5 Miles SE Franklin
Smith Petro-Chem Operating Co. Inc. Blackstone 1 Wildcat Booth, A/148 Oil/Gas 8,000 7.3 Miles NW Chandler
COMPLETIONS
County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Depth; Choke Size; Flow Rate (24 Hrs.); Location)
Cass; Brooks Petroleum Co.; Poole 1R; Hidden Rock (Cotton Valley Lime); 11,654; 28; 85 Bbls; 3.3 Miles NE Avinger
Gregg; Breitburn Operating LP; Bumpus, John 1; Willow Springs (Pettit); 10,760; 64/64; 9 Bbls/37 Mcf; within White Oak
Gregg; Trivium Operating LLC; Alexander, JH 1; Willow Springs (Travis Peak); 10,850; 15/64; 35 Bbls/126 Mcf; 5 Miles N Longview
Houston; Rusk Energy Operating LLC; Shaw, Mollie 19; Trinity; 3,166; N/A; 5 Bbls; 4.9 Miles ENE Weldon
Marion; Enerquest Corp.; Wendell Brevard 2; Whelan (Travis Peak Prorated); 8,000; Open; 81Bbls/81Mcf; 13.75 Miles SW Jefferson
Nacogdoches; BP America Production Co.; Europa Gas Unit 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 14,559; 2; 16584 Mcf; 6.4 Miles W Chireno
Panola; CCI East Texas Upstream LLC; SN4 Hill Lake 5HH; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10,730; 2; 7576 Mcf; 9.3 Miles NE Carthage
Panola; CCI East Texas Upstream LLC; SN4 Hill Lake 4HH; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10,847; 2; 6316 Mcf; 9.3 Miles NE Carthage
Shelby; Aethon Energy Operating LLC; Black Stone BL 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13,054; 2.25; 87 Mcf; 13.29 Miles SE Center