DEVELOPMENTAL
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Gregg Trivium Operating LLC Alexander, J.H. 1 Willow Springs (Travis Peak) Delores Sanchez/186 Oil/Gas 11,000 5 Miles N Longview
Harrison Brooks Petroleum Co. Leland 1H Whelan (Pettit) McDaniel, JP/497 Oil 7,600 3.6 Miles W Harleton
Harrison Merit Energy Co. Juble D. Griffis Gas Unit 4 Woodlawn (Pettit) Reynolds, GW/613 Gas 9,990 3.2 Miles S Woodlawn
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC Brown-Gibson 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Monday, S/14 Gas 11,450 8.5 Miles NW Elysian Fields
Marion Enerquest Corp. Wendell Brevard 2 Whelan (Pettit) Allbright, A/4 Oil 8,200 13.75 Miles SW Jefferson
Navarro Mud Creek Operating LLC Henderson, Marvin 2 Nesbett (Rodessa) Powers, E/633 Oil 7,000 8.3 Miles SE Kerens
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC Vera Davis 8 Carthage (Travis Peak) Copeland, JT/875 Gas 9,930 3.3 Miles SW Clayton
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas LLC Carthage Gas Unit 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Forsythe, THW/216 Gas 10,980 5.3 Miles NE Carthage
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Gammel-Ras (AW) 1H Henderson, E. (Cotton Valley) Langham, R/478 Gas 12,000 6.5 Miles SW Henderson
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Langhorne Gas Unit 1H Henderson, E. (Cotton Valley) Langham, R/478 Gas 12,250 6.5 Miles SW Henderson
Rusk KJ Energy LLC White-Wilks 1H Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley) Bell, R/91 Gas 10,485 6.6 Miles NE Minden
San Augustine Dual Production Partners LLC Carter, Flournoy 1 Wildcat SP RR CO/Grant, LC/Ashby, JS/608 Oil/Gas 1,300 3 Miles NW Broaddus
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location
Cass Stetson Petroleum Corp. Robinson 1 Rodessa (Pettit Lime) 7,204 N/A 5 Bbls/25 Mcf 4 Miles SW McLeod
Gregg Breitburn Operating LP Rogers, Mike 1 Willow Springs (Pettit) 10,704 64/64 42.90 Bbls/45 Mcf 5.7 Miles SW Longview
Gregg Buffco Production Inc. Bivins Heirs 1 Willow Springs, SE (Travis Peak) 11,001 N/A 5 Bbls. .6 Miles SE Longview
Limestone Compadre Resources LLC NM 5-1 Mexia 3,410 N/A 3 Bbls 12 Miles NE Groesbeck
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III LLC Williamson 8 Carthage (Travis Peak 6296) 9,450 16/64 67.30 Bbls/229 Mcf 5 Miles SW Carthage
Robertson Chesapeake Operating LLC Ewell, Charlotte Unit 2H Giddings (Austin Chalk-3) 6,368 48 598 Bbls/329 Mcf 10.5 Miles SE Hearne
Robertson Chesapeake Operating LLC West Yellow Rose EF 1H Giddings (Eagleford) 7,011 18 551 Bbls/148 Mcf 10.5 Miles SE Hearne
Wood XTO Energy Inc. Hawkins Field Unit 1138 Hawkins 5,027 N/A 40 Bbls/160 Mcf 1.57 Miles NW Hawkins