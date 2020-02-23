DEVELOPMENTAL
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Angelina BP America Production Co. Titan Gas Unit 2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Gann, NW/293 Gas 19,500 7.7 Miles NE Huntington
Cass Brooks Petroleum Co. Heather 1 Hidden Rock (Cotton Valley Lime) Isam, LD/560 Oil 12,500 5 Miles NE Avinger
Harrison Tanos Exploration II, LLC Meek-Haynes Gas Unit 5 Blocker (Page) Duncan, M/197 Gas 10,260 10 Miles S Marshall
Harrison Brooks Petroleum Co. Pruitt 1H Whelan (Pettit) Parker, IG/576 Oil 7,500 3.8 Miles W Harleton
Marion Brooks Petroleum Co. Donna Lee 1H Whelan (Pettit) Allbright, A/4 Oil 7,600 4.4 Miles NW Harleton
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC Carthage Gas Unit 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Forsythe, THW/216 Gas 11,100 5.3 Miles NE Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Roberts HV Unit 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Potts, A/541 Gas 12,000 5.6 Miles SE Beckville
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Roberts HV Unit B 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Potts, A/541 Gas 12,000 5.5 Miles SE DeBerry
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Byron-Benton (AW) 2H Henderson, E. (Cotton Valley) Smith, HM/702 Gas 11,800 5 Miles S Henderson
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location
Anderson Upstream Resource Partners, LLC Gilmore, D.L. 1 Camp Hill (Woodbine, Gas) 5,196 NA NA 4.5 Miles NE Elkhart
Angelina BP America Production Co. Bronto Gas Unit 3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 15,994 2 6672 Mcf 7.2 Miles NE Lufkin
Gregg Breitburn Operating L.P. Bumpus, John 1 Willow Springs (Pettit) 10,760 64/64 9 Bbls/37 Mcf within White Oak
Harrison Tanos Exploration II, LLC Jenk-Hazb-Hazel Byrne (ALLOC) 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,353 2.25 16572 Mcf 9 Miles SW Marshall
Harrison Tanos Exploration II, LLC Jenkins East-Doyh-Mekh (ALLOC) 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,362 2 16403 Mcf 9 Miles S Marshall
Harrison Buffco Production Inc. Flying LL Trust 1 Willow Springs (Travis Peak) 12,316 1.125 317 Mcf within Longview
Harrison Sheridan Production Co III, LLC Reuben Pierce Oil Unit 6 Waskom (Travis Peak 1) 9,700 14/64 69 Bbls/150 Mcf 3 Miles W Waskom
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC Brown-Gibson 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,335 2.5 19936 Mcf 8.5 Miles NW Elysian Fields
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC Brown-Gibson 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,137 2.5 19577 Mcf 8.5 Miles NW Elysian Fields
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC McLofflin HV Unit A 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,667 2.375 17762 Mcf 3.5 Miles NW Waskom
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC McLofflin HV Unit B 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,862 2.375 15338 Mcf 3.5 Miles SW Waskom
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC McLofflin HV Unit C 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,711 2.375 15489 Mcf 3.5 Miles SW Waskom
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC McLofflin HV Unit D 4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,857 2/375 18594 Mcf 3.5 Miles SW Waskom
Houston Rusk Energy Operating LLC Shaw, Mollie 23 Trinity 2,200 NA 29 Bbls 6.5 Miles E Weldon
Houston BASA Resources, Inc. Federal NM-A-19772 28 Laura La Velle, E. (Carrizo) 1,700 NA 6.9 Bbls 7 Miles SW Kennard
Panola Petroquest Energy, L.L.C. Wiener-Owen PSA 1H Carthage (Cotton Valley) 9,816 3.5 10354 Mcf 14.5 Miles NE Carthage
Panola Petroquest Energy, L.L.C. Wiener-Owen PSA2 2H Carthage (Cotton Valley) 9,797 3.5 11999 Mcf 14.5 Miles NE Carthage
Panola Pine Wave Energy Partners OP, LLC Sharp 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,774 2.78 19961 Mcf 1.3 Miles SE DeBerry
Panola Sheridan Production Co III, LLC Southland Paper 2 Carthage (Travis Peak 6400) 9,575 1 92 Mcf 8 Miles SW Carthage
Robertson Hawkwood Energy Operating, LLC Loraine McMurrey Trust 3H Madisonville, W. (Woodbine -A-) 7,262 18/64 566.22 Bbls/27 Mcf 13.24 Miles SE Franklin
Robertson Hawkwood Energy Operating, LLC Loraine McMurrey Trust 4H Madisonville, W. (Woodbine -A-) 7,264 16 515.11 Bbls/16 Mcf 14.24 Miles SE Franklin
Robertson Hawkwood Energy Operating, LLC Loraine McMurrey Trust 5H Madisonville, W. (Woodbine -A-) 7,216 18/64 564.79 Bbls/92 Mcf 3.24 Miles SE Franklin
Shelby Sheridan Production Co., LLC Jones 2 Stockman (Travis Peak) 10,560 1.125 489 Mcf 3 Miles E Garrison
Smith XTO Energy Inc. Overton 11 Oil Well 2 Fulton-Forgotson (Pettit) 12,650 0 28 Bbls/65 Mcf 3 Miles SE Arp