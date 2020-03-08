DEVELOPMENTAL
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Furrh-Findley-Harper (AW) 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Anderson, B/30 Gas 12,100 15.3 Miles SE Marshall
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Furrh-Elum-Harper (AW) 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Anderson, B/30 Gas 12,100 15.3 Miles SE Marshall
Henderson O’Ryan Oil and Gas N. Cedar Creek (Smackover) Unit 2 Cedar Creek, S. (Smackover) Pelham, TE/630 Oil 11,550 17.3 Miles NW Athens
Nacogdoches Sonerra Resources Corp. Moon Pie 41 Nacogdoches Mora, JM/827 Oil/Gas 650 15 Miles SE Nacogdoches
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Medlin-Youngblood HV Unit B 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mimms, SW/449 Gas 12,000 11 Miles SE DeBerry
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC Vera Davis-Beckham 1H Carthage (Cotton Valley) Johnson, A/349 Gas 9,635 2.4 Miles SW Clayton
Robertson BBL Operating Co. LLC Stand By Me 1H Giddings (Eagleford) Henson, Mrs A/171 Oil/Gas 6,930 6.9 Miles SE Hearne
Robertson BBL Operating Co. LLC Wooly Bully 1H Giddings (Eagleford) Henson, Mrs A/171 Oil/Gas 6,930 6.9 Miles SE Hearne
Rusk CCI East Texas Upstream LLC Maddox Estate Unit 5 Minden (Travis Peak Cons.) McWilliams, J./540 Oil 11,031 2.6 Miles NW Henderson
Rusk Sabine Oil and Gas Corp. Viper 2 8 Oak Hill (Pettit) Jackson, TJ/15 Oil/Gas 10,950 .2 Miles SE Henderson
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC Bo Furrh-W.K. Furrh 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,000 2.5 23909 Mcf 3.5 Miles N Elysian Fields
Marion Brooks Petroleum Co. Donna Lee 1H Whelan (Pettit) 7,452; 64 211 Bbls/5 Mcf 4.4 Miles NW Harleton
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Stough Sisters HV Unit B 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,048 2.375 20015 Mcf 0.75 Miles SW DeBerry
Panola Sabine Oil and Gas Corp. LeFoy-Lewin (AW) 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,128; 2.25 21448 Mcf 10.5 Miles NE Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Roberts HV Unit D 4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,591; 2.375 11662 Mcf 5.2 Miles SW DeBerry
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas LLC Carthage Gas Unit 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,726 2.5 19465 Mcf 5.3 Miles NE Carthage
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas LLC Carthage Gas Unit 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,634 2.5 18066 Mcf 5.3 Miles NE Carthage
Robertson Aethon Energy Operating LLC Gold Lake 1 Bald Prairie (CV Consolidated) 17,082 1.75 2665 Mcf 5.4 Miles SW Marquez
Upshur Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Hill LC-Gilmore S (AW) 1H Gilmer (Cotton Valley Sands) 11,024 2.25 10465 Mcf 8.5 Miles SW Gilmer
Upshur Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Hill LC-Landers (AW) 1H Gilmer (Cotton Valley Sands) 11,016 2; 10869 Mcf 8.5 Miles SW Gilmer