Developmental
County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Survey; Type; Depth; Location
Cass; Rose City Resources, LLC; Mirage 1; Hidden Rock (Cotton Valley Lime); Murphree, W/771; Oil; 11,900; 1.6 Miles N Avinger
Harrison; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Sandy HV Unit B 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Harper, H/11; Gas; 13,000; 3.5 Miles NW Elysian Fields
Harrison; Tanos Exploration II, LLC; Bosh-Thanos (ALLOC) 3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Borden, TH/124; Gas; 11,380; 8.3 Miles NW Elysian Fields
Harrison; Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC; Abercrombie Vincent ‘H’ 3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Bedford, R/69; Gas; 11,055; 2 Miles SW Waskom
Harrison; Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC; Abercrombie Vincent ‘H’ 4H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Bedford, R/69; Gas; 11,055; 2 Miles SW Waskom
Harrison; Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC; Abercrombie Vincent ‘H’ 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Bedford, R/69; Gas; 11,055; 2 Miles SW Waskom
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Keller-Lagrone HV Unit F 6H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Thompson, S/673; Gas; 13,000; 3.5 Miles S DeBerry
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Keller-Lagrone HV Unit F 8H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Thompson, S/673; Gas; 13,000; 3.5 Miles S DeBerry
San Augustine; XTO Energy Inc.; BSI Chanticleers DU B1; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Redmond, Z/36; Gas; 20,000; 12.2 Miles W San Augustine
San Augustine; XTO Energy Inc.; BSI Chanticleers DU H1; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Redmond, A/36; Gas; 20,000; 12.2 Miles W San Augustine
Completions
County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Depth; Choke Size; Flow Rate (24 Hrs.); Location
Harrison; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Hightower HV Unit A 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,105; 2.375; 24097 Mcf; 4 Miles NE Elysian Fields
Harrison; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Hightower HV Unit B 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,034; 2.375; 23901 Mcf; 4 Miles NE Elysian Fields
Harrison; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Hightower HV Unit C 3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10,978; 2.375; 21361 Mcf; 4 Miles NE Elysian Fields
Harrison; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Hightower HV Unit D 4H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10,904; 2.375; 21364 Mcf; 4 Miles NE Elysian Fields
Marion; Rose City Resources, LLC; Watson Heirs 1; Whelan (Cotton Valley); 11,200; 1; 284 Mcf; 4.95 Miles N Harleton
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Reeves-Curtis HV Unit 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,367; 2.5; 17361 Mcf; 10.5 Miles N Joaquin
Panola; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Toledo Bend Gas Unit 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,071; 1.25; 19496 Mcf; 19 Miles NE Marshall
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Pope Jean West HV Unit A 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,391; 2.375; 19696 Mcf; 5 Miles N DeBerry
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Pope Jean West HV Unit B 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,486; 2.375; 18433 Mcf; 5 Miles N DeBerry
Rusk; Amplify Energy Operating LLC; Clower 12; Oak Hill (Travis Peak); 10,810; 1.25; 46 Mcf; 3.3 Miles SE Henderson
Rusk; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Viper #2 8; Oak Hill (Pettit); 10,950; 1.25; 552 Mcf; 4.2 Miles SE Henderson
San Augustine; XTO Energy, Inc.; BSI Chanticleers DU B1; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 14.496; 2.375; 18417 Mcf; 12.2 Miles W San Augustine
Smith; Breitburn Operating L.P.; Lintner 17; Overton (Travis Peak); 11,705; 64/64; 83 Bbls/86 Mcf; 3.5 Miles NE Troup
Smith; Breitburn Operating L.P.; Wilson, David G. 1H; Overton (Cotton Valley Sand); 11,572; 2; 2100 Mcf; 3 Miles NE Troup
Wood; Valence Operating Co.; McDowell Gas Unit 2; Como (Rodessa Hill, LO.); 13,254; 0/64; 1.7 Bbls; 2.2 Miles NE Yantis