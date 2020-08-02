Developmental
County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Survey; Type; Depth; Location
Gregg; Dallas Production, Inc.; Hughes ‘D’ 5; Willow Springs (T. Peak Trans.); Sanchez, D/186; Oil/Gas; 10,700; 0.1 Mile N Longview
Harrison; Tanos Exploration II, LLC; Jenkins East-Doyh-Mekh (ALLOC) 4H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Carrol, E/135; Gas; 11,462; 9 Miles S Marshall
Harrison; Tanos Exploration II, LLC; Jenkins East-Doyh-Mekh (ALLOC) 5H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Carrol, E/135; Gas; 11,328; 9 Miles S Marshall
Harrison; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Sandy HV Unit A 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Harper, H/11; Gas; 13,000; 3.5 Miles NW Elysian Fields
Completions
County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Depth; Choke Size; Flow Rate (24 Hrs.); Location
Anderson; Scout Energy Management LLC; Temple Eastex 16R; Camp Hill; 447; N/A; 0.50 Bbls; 4.6 Miles NE Elkhart
Harrison; Sheridan Production Co III, LLC; Reuben Pierce Gas Unit 2; Waskom (Travis Peak 3); 9,700; 1; 1005 Mcf; 4 Miles SW Waskom
Harrison; XTO Energy Inc.; Holcombe-Vera Black ALLOC 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10,867; 2.375; 24169 Mcf; 7 Miles SW Elysian Fields
Panola; CRD Operating, LLC; C.I. Bell Gas Unit No. 1 5; Carthage (Travis Peak); 10,240; 48/64; 18 Bbls/12 Mcf; 6.5 Miles E Tatum
Panola; Tanos Exploration II, LLC; Pitts A Unit 1; Carthage (Travis Peak); 9,505; 0.75; 133 Mcf; 8 Miles SE Carthage
Robertson; Hawkwood Energy Operating, LLC; Dunns Fort A 1H; Aguila Vado (Eagleford); 7,318; 16; 547 Bbls/141 Mcf; 13.35 Miles SE Franklin
Robertson; Hawkwood Energy Operating, LLC; Dunns Fort B 1H; Aguila Vado (Eagleford); 7,390; 20; 362 Bbls/106 Mcf; 13.34 Miles SE Franklin
Robertson; Holley Oil Co., LLC; Mary Catherine Unit 1H; Giddings (Buda); 6,780; N/A; 201 Bbls/30 Mcf; 7.98 Miles SW Franklin
Rusk; KJ Energy, LLC; Burks-Wallace 1H; Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley); 10,424; 2; 6224 Mcf; 10.9 Miles SE Henderson
San Augustine; XTO Energy Inc.; BSI Geoducks DU H1; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 14,662; 0.75; 15039 Mcf; 10.7 Miles S San Augustine