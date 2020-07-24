Developmental
County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Survey; Type; Depth; Location
Cass; Stetson Petroleum Corp.; Bell, William, Jr. Unit 4; Linden, East ( Cotton Valley); Young, GS/1161; Oil; 10,700; 6.4 Miles SE Linden
Gregg; Dallas Production, Inc.; Clemens 'G' 5; Willow Springs (T.Peak Trans.); Sanchez, D/186; Oil/Gas; 10,580; 8.5 Miles NW Longview
Harrison; Trinity Operating (USG), LLC; Jones 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); McAllister, W/474; Gas; 12,000; 4.78 Miles N Waskom
Harrison; Trinity Operating (USG), LLC; Jones 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); McAllister, W/474; Gas; 12,000; 4.78 Miles N Waskom
Panola; Buffco Production Inc.; Pruitt 1; Carthage (Pettit, Lower); Hamilton W/272; Gas; 10,201; 2 Miles N Beckville
Completions
County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Depth; Choke Size; Flow Rate (24 Hrs.); Location
Cass; Stetson Petroleum Corp.; Bell, William Jr. 4; Linden, East ( Cotton Valley); 10,746; N/A; 13.36 Bbls/11 Mcf; 6.4 Miles SE Linden
Harrison; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Stratocaster-Stacy HV Unit 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,047; 2.375; 19862 Mcf; 5 Miles NW Waskom
Panola; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Lake Alexander (AW) 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,006; 2.25; 18451 Mcf; 19 Miles NE Marshall
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Reeves-Curtis HV Unit B 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,433; 2.625; 30307 Mcf; 10.5 Miles N Joaquin
Panola; Chevron U.S.A. Inc.; Furrh-Bounds 6H; Carthage (Cotton Valley); 9,388; 3.25; 5633 Mcf; 13.6 Miles SE Carthage
Panola; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Maverick GU 3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11,019; 2.25; 15784 Mcf; 17.59 Miles NE Carthage
Robertson; Aethon Energy Operating LLC; Currie 1; Bald Prairie (CV Consolidated); 17,002; 2.25; 10128 Mcf; 7.7 Miles S Marquez
Rusk; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Viper 2-Jones W (AW) 1H; Minden (Cotton Valley Cons.); 10,739; 1.75; 7688 Mcf; 4.2 Miles SE Henderson
Rusk; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Viper 2-Jones W (AW) 2H; Minden (Cotton Valley Cons.); 10,732; 1.75; 8649 Mcf; 4.2 Miles SE Henderson
Rusk; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Viper 2-Sears Deep (AW) 1H; Minden (Cotton Valley Cons.); 10,609; 1.75; 7802 Mcf; 4.2 Miles SE Henderson
Rusk; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Viper 2-Sears Deep (AW) 2H; Minden (Cotton Valley Cons.); 10,613; 1.75; 8405 Mcf; 4.2 Miles SE Henderson
Van Zandt; Jamex Inc.; Bomar 1; Edgewood (Cotton Valley); 11,750; 6; 1056 Mcf; 1.5 Miles SE Edgewood