Developmental
County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Survey; Type; Depth; Location
Harrison; Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC; Roberts TTB ‘H’ 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Findley J/247; Gas; 12,000; 2.8 Miles SW Elysian Fields
Harrison; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Furrh-Collier Gas Unit 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Anderson, B/30; Gas; 12,000; 15.3 Miles SE Marshall
Harrison; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Furrh-Collier Gas Unit 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Anderson, B/30; Gas; 12,000; 15.3 Miles SE Marshall
Harrison; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Furrh-Tiller Gas Unit 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Anderson, B/30; Gas; 12,000; 15.3 Miles SE Marshall
Completions
County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Depth; Choke Size; Flow Rate (24 Hrs.); Location
Anderson; Trueblood Resources, Inc.; Luke 1A; Slocum; 830; N/A; N/A; 2 Miles SW Slocum
Anderson; Trueblood Resources, Inc.; Fitzgerald P 1; Slocum; 647; N/A; 0.12 Bbls; 2 Miles NW Slocum
Freestone; Couch Oil & Gas, Inc.; Braveheart 2; Freedom (Travis Peak); 0; N/A; N/A; 2.5 Miles NW Buffalo
Harrison; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Abney 1215 HV Unit A 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10,992; 2.375; 21606 Mcf; 5 Miles SE Waskom
Panola; Sheridan Production Co. III, LLC; Williamson 8; Carthage (Travis Peak 6296); 9,450; 16/64; 67.30 Bbls/229 Mcf; 5 Miles SW Carthage
Panola; Chevron U.S.A. Inc.; Anderson-BSA-Lagrone 5H; Carthage (Cotton Valley); 9,503; 2; 2357 Mcf; 12.8 Miles E Carthage
Panola; Chevron U.S.A. Inc.; Furrh-Kate 7H; Carthage (Cotton Valley); 9,574; 3.25; 6441 Mcf; 13.6 Miles SE Carthage
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Keller-Lagrone HV Unit D 4H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10,995; 2.375; 21804 Mcf; 3.5 Miles S DeBerry
Panola; Buffco Production, Inc.; Weaver 1; Carthage (Pettit, Lower); 10,240; 1.25; 13 Mcf; 3.6 Miles W Beckville
Rusk; KJ Energy, LLC; Kennedy Gas Unit 7H; Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley); 10,056; 2; 4378 Mcf; 3.3 Miles SW Long Branch
Rusk; CCI East Texas Upstream LLC; Rogers Estate Gas Unit 3; Minden (Travis Peak Cons.); 11,185; N/A; 5 Bbls/8 Mcf; 5.2 Miles NW Henderson
Smith; Breitburn Operating L.P.; Chapel Hill 5 1H; Chapel Hill (Cotton Valley); 11,435; 2; 9492 Mcf; 12 Miles E Tyler