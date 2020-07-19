Developmental

County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Survey; Type; Depth; Location

Harrison; Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC; Roberts TTB ‘H’ 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Findley J/247; Gas; 12,000; 2.8 Miles SW Elysian Fields

Harrison; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Furrh-Collier Gas Unit 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Anderson, B/30; Gas; 12,000; 15.3 Miles SE Marshall

Harrison; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Furrh-Collier Gas Unit 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Anderson, B/30; Gas; 12,000; 15.3 Miles SE Marshall

Harrison; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Furrh-Tiller Gas Unit 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Anderson, B/30; Gas; 12,000; 15.3 Miles SE Marshall

Completions

County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Depth; Choke Size; Flow Rate (24 Hrs.); Location

Anderson; Trueblood Resources, Inc.; Luke 1A; Slocum; 830; N/A; N/A; 2 Miles SW Slocum

Anderson; Trueblood Resources, Inc.; Fitzgerald P 1; Slocum; 647; N/A; 0.12 Bbls; 2 Miles NW Slocum

Freestone; Couch Oil & Gas, Inc.; Braveheart 2; Freedom (Travis Peak); 0; N/A; N/A; 2.5 Miles NW Buffalo

Harrison; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Abney 1215 HV Unit A 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10,992; 2.375; 21606 Mcf; 5 Miles SE Waskom

Panola; Sheridan Production Co. III, LLC; Williamson 8; Carthage (Travis Peak 6296); 9,450; 16/64; 67.30 Bbls/229 Mcf; 5 Miles SW Carthage

Panola; Chevron U.S.A. Inc.; Anderson-BSA-Lagrone 5H; Carthage (Cotton Valley); 9,503; 2; 2357 Mcf; 12.8 Miles E Carthage

Panola; Chevron U.S.A. Inc.; Furrh-Kate 7H; Carthage (Cotton Valley); 9,574; 3.25; 6441 Mcf; 13.6 Miles SE Carthage

Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC; Keller-Lagrone HV Unit D 4H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10,995; 2.375; 21804 Mcf; 3.5 Miles S DeBerry

Panola; Buffco Production, Inc.; Weaver 1; Carthage (Pettit, Lower); 10,240; 1.25; 13 Mcf; 3.6 Miles W Beckville

Rusk; KJ Energy, LLC; Kennedy Gas Unit 7H; Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley); 10,056; 2; 4378 Mcf; 3.3 Miles SW Long Branch

Rusk; CCI East Texas Upstream LLC; Rogers Estate Gas Unit 3; Minden (Travis Peak Cons.); 11,185; N/A; 5 Bbls/8 Mcf; 5.2 Miles NW Henderson

Smith; Breitburn Operating L.P.; Chapel Hill 5 1H; Chapel Hill (Cotton Valley); 11,435; 2; 9492 Mcf; 12 Miles E Tyler

‑ The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission, from June 14 to 20. The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood. For information about the drilling report, email business@tylerpaper.com, call the newsroom at 903-596-6397 or the RRC at 877-228-5740.