Developmental
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC Abercrombie Vincent ‘H’ 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Martin, GW/484 Gas 11,055 2 Miles SW Waskom
Houston ETX Energy, LLC Mosley 2 Tantabogue Creek (Dexter) Prichard, J/68 Oil 12,000 1.2 Miles N Weldon
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC Glass Onion GU 4HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) YBarbo, J I/60 Gas 13,470 16.25 Miles E Nacogdoches
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Furrh-Carter HV Unit B 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Parmer, J/899 Gas 13,000 3.5 Miles S DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Furrh-Carter HV Unit C 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Parmer, J/899 Gas 13,000 3.5 Miles S DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Furrh-Carter HV Unit D 4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Parmer, J/899 Gas 13,000 3.5 Miles S DeBerry
Robertson Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Viper 2-Sears Deep (AW) 2H Minden (Cotton Valley Cons.) Jackson, TJ/15 Gas 11,500 4.2 Miles SE Henderson
Robertson Tanos Exploration II, LLC Harrell GU1-Harrell GU2 (ALLOC) 1H Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley) Welch, J/846 Gas 11,130 9.5 Miles E Henderson
San Augustine Kudu Midstream LLC Bland Lake AGI 1 Pine Grove (CVL “B” Lime) Bittick, J/55 Injection 7,339 3.4 Miles NE San Augustine
Completions
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location
Anderson Atmos Pipeline-Texas Bethel SWD 5 Bethel (Woodbine) 6,518 N/A N/A 4.5 Miles SE Cayuga
Harrison Brooks Petroleum Co. Newton Heirs 2H Whelan (Pettit) 7,593 32 15 Bbls/20 Mcf 3.7 Miles W Harleton
Panola Tanos Exploration II, LLC Beasley 3 Unit 3 Bethany (Travis Peak Cons.) 9,500 1.38 908 Mcf 6 Miles S Carthage