Developmental

County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location

Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC Abercrombie Vincent ‘H’ 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Martin, GW/484 Gas 11,055 2 Miles SW Waskom

Houston ETX Energy, LLC Mosley 2 Tantabogue Creek (Dexter) Prichard, J/68 Oil 12,000 1.2 Miles N Weldon

Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC Glass Onion GU 4HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) YBarbo, J I/60 Gas 13,470 16.25 Miles E Nacogdoches

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Furrh-Carter HV Unit B 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Parmer, J/899 Gas 13,000 3.5 Miles S DeBerry

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Furrh-Carter HV Unit C 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Parmer, J/899 Gas 13,000 3.5 Miles S DeBerry

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Furrh-Carter HV Unit D 4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Parmer, J/899 Gas 13,000 3.5 Miles S DeBerry

Robertson Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Viper 2-Sears Deep (AW) 2H Minden (Cotton Valley Cons.) Jackson, TJ/15 Gas 11,500 4.2 Miles SE Henderson

Robertson Tanos Exploration II, LLC Harrell GU1-Harrell GU2 (ALLOC) 1H Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley) Welch, J/846 Gas 11,130 9.5 Miles E Henderson

San Augustine Kudu Midstream LLC Bland Lake AGI 1 Pine Grove (CVL “B” Lime) Bittick, J/55 Injection 7,339 3.4 Miles NE San Augustine

Completions

County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location

Anderson Atmos Pipeline-Texas Bethel SWD 5 Bethel (Woodbine) 6,518 N/A N/A 4.5 Miles SE Cayuga

Harrison Brooks Petroleum Co. Newton Heirs 2H Whelan (Pettit) 7,593 32 15 Bbls/20 Mcf 3.7 Miles W Harleton

Panola Tanos Exploration II, LLC Beasley 3 Unit 3 Bethany (Travis Peak Cons.) 9,500 1.38 908 Mcf 6 Miles S Carthage

— The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission, from June 21 to 27. The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood. For information about the drilling report, email business@tylerpaper.com, call the newsroom at 903-596-6397 or the RRC at 877-228-5740.