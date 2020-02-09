DEVELOPMENTAL
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Anderson Petralis Energy Resources, LLC Royall National Bank Unit 3A Prairie Lake (Rodessa Upper) Aguilera, JY5 Oil/Gas 10,000 4.5 Miles SW Tennessee Colony
Cass Brooks Petroleum Co. Poole 1R Hidden Rock (Cotton Valley Lime) Chambers, JL/176 Oil 12,500 3.3 Miles NE Avinger
Cass Brooks Petroleum Co. Heather 1 Hidden Rock (Cotton Valley Lime) Isam, LD/560 Oil 12,500 5 Miles NE Avinger
Gregg Buffco Production Inc. Bivins Heirs 1 Willow Springs, SE (Travis Peak) Jordan, A/262 Oil 11,001 1.6 Miles SE Longview
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Lawless GU 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Anderson, B/30 Gas 12,100 15.2 Miles SE Marshall
Harrison Sheridan Production Co. III, LLC Rogers, Josephine 7 Nations, J/16 Waskom (Travis Peak 1) Oil/Gas 9,690 4.1 Miles W Waskom
Houston Rusk Energy Operating LLC Mollie Shaw 35 Trinity Ellis, CM/371 Oil/Gas 3,500 5.4 Miles E Weldon
Houston Rusk Energy Operating LLC Mollie Shaw 34 Trinity Ellis, CM/371 Oil/Gas 3,500 5.2 Miles E Weldon
Houston Rusk Energy Operating LLC Mollie Shaw 36 Trinity Ellis, CM/371 Oil/Gas 3,500 5 Miles E Weldon
Houston Rusk Energy Operating LLC Trinity State Bank 14 Trinity Ellis, CM/371 Oil/Gas 3,500 5.2 Miles E Weldon
Panola Petroquest Energy, L.L.C. Wiener-Owen PSA 1H Carthage (Cotton Valley) Owen, JB/520 Oil/Gas 10,000 14.5 Miles E Carthage
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC Sarah Hodges ‘H’ 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Straw, L/644 Gas 13,000 1.9 Miles SE Elysian Fields
Panola Tanos Exploration II, LLC Smith 2 Carthage, South (Travis Peak) Taylor, W/667 Gas 11,330 5.9 Miles SW Clayton
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III, LLC Neal 4 Carthage (Travis Peak) Brown, D/104 Oil/Gas 9,650 2.75 Miles NE Carthage
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location
Anderson Atmos Pipeline-Texas Brookside SWD 3 Bethel (Woodbine) 6,538 NA NA 1 Mile S Bethel
Anderson Atmos Pipeline-Texas Brookside SWD 4 Bethel (Woodbine) 6,439 NA NA 2 Miles S Bethel
Anderson Atmos Pipeline-Texas Brookside SWD 5 Bethel (Woodbine) 6,518 NA NA 4.5 Miles E Cayuga
Gregg Buffco Production Inc Norris Estate 3 Willow Springs (Pettit) 7,828 NA 16 Bbls 5 Miles NE Kilgore
Harrison Covey Park Resources LLC Westmoreland-Lancaster 6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 1 1,284 2.5 11547 Mcf 5.8 Miles SE Marshall
Harrison Brooks Petroleum Co. Newton Heirs 1H Whelan (Pettit) 7,480 64 190 Bbls/3 Mcf 3.7 Miles W Harleton
Harrison Imagery Exploration, Inc. Smitherman #1 Gas Unit 1 Willow Springs (Pettit) 11,100 48/64 80 Bbls/150 Mcf 0.5 Mile NE Longview
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC Glass Onion GU 4HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12,744 2.250 7896 Mcf 16.25 E Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC Cayenne GU 1 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13,979 2.25 15480 Mcf 1.5 Miles SE Chireno
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC Cayenne GU1 4HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13,649 2.5 13032 Mcf 1.5 Miles SE Chireno
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas, LP Bentley Furrh 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,044 3 27501 Mcf 2 Miles SE Elysian Fields
Panola CRD Operating, LLC H.D. Browning Gas Unit No. 1 11 Carthage (Travis Peak) 10,190 20/64 1408 Mcf 2.3 Miles N Fair Play
Panola Buffco Production Inc. Holland 1 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9,267 NA 27 Bbls/32 Mcf 1.5 Miles SW Clayton
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III, LLC Mason 4 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9,550 1.250 778 Mcf 6 Miles Sw Carthage
Robertson BBL Operating Co. LLC Big Bad John 1H Giddings (Austin Chalk-3) 5,756 Open 40 Bbls/50 Mcf 3 Miles SE Hearne
Robertson Chesapeake Operating, L.L.C. Terry EF Unit 1H Giddings (Eagleford) 7,173 20 1119 Bbls/332 Mcf 10.2 SE Hearne
Rusk Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC R.D. Bennett GU 1H Oak Hill (Cotton Valley) 10,498 1.5 3043 Mcf 6 Miles S Lakeport
Smith Shoco Production, L.P. Walton Gas Unit 1 Starville, North (Pettit) 11,700 NA 4 Bbls 4 Miles NE Starville
Smith Breitburn Operating L.P. Moore-Swann-McElroy (ALLOC) 1H Overton (Cotton Valley Sand) 11,188 1.5 4059 Mcf 1.75 Miles NE Troup
Smith Maximus Operating, Ltd. Hopper, Bradie O. 2 Loretta Rose (Paluxy) 9,134 13/64 200 Bbls/27 Mcf 10 Miles NW Tyler
Wood XTO Energy Inc. Hawkins Field Unit 1064 Hawkins 5,027 NA 5.56 Bbls/2 Mcf 2.02 Miles N Hawkins
Wood XTO Energy Inc. Hawkins Field Unit 1841 Hawkins 4,994 23/64 75.80 Bbls/352 Mcf 1.11 NE Hawkins
Wood XTO Energy Inc. Hawkins Field Unit 1165 Hawkins 5,010 23/64 4.60 Bbls/21 Mcf 1.46 Miles NE Hawkins
Wood XTO Energy Inc. Hawkins Field Unit 1137H Hawkins 4,864 NA 38.03 Bbls/80 Mcf 1.6 Miles NW Hawkins