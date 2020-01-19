DEVELOPMENTAL
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Harrison Sheridan Production Co., LLC Reuben Pierce Gas Unit 2 Waskom (Travis Peak 3) Holloway, S/295 Gas 9,700 4 Miles SW Waskom
Nacogdoches Sonerra Resources Corp. Shooting Star 1 Kendrick, (James) Mora, JM/827 Gas 10,848 15 Miles SE Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches Sonerra Resources Corp. Standing Pine 1 Kendrick, (James) Mora, JM/827 Gas 9,575 10 Miles SE Nacogdoches
Panola R. Lacy Services, LTD. Longino 15HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Duboise, A JR/161 Gas 12,000 8.5 Miles N Carthage
Panola R. Lacy Services, LTD. Longino 16HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Duboise, A JR/161 Gas 12,000 8.5 Miles N Carthage
Panola R. Lacy Services, LTD. Longino 17HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Duboise, A JR/161 Gas 12,000 8.5 Miles N Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Jordan-Caldwell HV Unit A 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Dunlap, J/179 Gas 12,000 7 Miles E DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Jordan-Caldwell HV Unit A 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Dunlap, J/179 Gas 12,000 7 Miles E DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Jordan-Caldwell HV Unit A 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Dunlap, J/179 Gas 12,000 7 Miles E DeBerry
Panola Sheridan Production Co., LLC Mason 4 Carthage (Travis Peak) Hanks, I/271 Gas 9,550 6 Miles SW Carthage
Panola Sheridan Production Co., LLC Hull Unit A A103 Carthage (Travis Peak 6400) Lambert, JM/418 Oil/Gas 10,577 3.8 Miles NE Carthage
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC Abercrombie Vincent ‘H’ 6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,777 2.75 26718 Mcf 2 Miles SW Waskom
Harrison Brooks Petroleum Co. Ernest 1H Whelan (Pettit, UP.) 7,493 18 118 Bbls/45 Mcf 3.7 Miles W Harleton
Harrison Brooks Petroleum Co. Newton Heirs 2H Whelan (Pettit) 7,593 32 15 Bbls/20 Mcf 3.7 Miles W Harleton
Harrison Sheridan Production Co., LLC Abney, C.M. ‘B’ 2 Waskom (Paluxy, Lower) 9,525 2.067 455 Mcf 2 Miles SW Waskom
Henderson Atmos Pipeline-Texas Tri Cities Gas Storage Unit 39BH Tri-Cities (Bacon Lime) ,616 NA NA 7.5 Miles SW Athens
Henderson Weathers Exploration, Inc. Enserch Processing 1 Trinidad, S. E. (Travis Peak) 8,836 1 138.3 Mcf 1.1 Mile S Trinidad
Panola Tanos Exploration II, LLC Panola 2 Unit 6 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9,700 1/25 70 Mcf 7.8 Miles S Carthage
Panola Tanos Exploration II, LLC Beasley Unit 3 Unit 3 Bethany (Travis Peak Cons.) 9,500 1.38 908 Mcf 6 Miles S Carthage
San Augustine BP America Production Co. Mississippi Gas Unit 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 15,219 2 12336 Mcf 3 Miles NW Broaddus
Shelby Sheridan Production Co., LLC Anthony 4 Oliver Creek (Travis Peak) 13,271 1.125 326 Mcf 6.6 Miles SW Center
Wood XTO Energy Inc. Hawkins Field Unit 3026 Hawkins 5,021 15/63 62 Bbls/372 Mcf 0.97 Miles NW Hawkins
Wood Strand Energy, L.C. Matthews 2 Crow (Sub-Clarksville) 6,050 10/64 80 Bbls/20 Mcf 7.9 Miles E Hawkins