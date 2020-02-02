DEVELOPMENTAL
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Gregg Buffco Production Inc. Norris Estate 3 Willow Springs (Pettit) Grace, GW/261 Oil 7,828 5 Miles NE Kilgore
Henderson Parten Operating Inc. Fort Trinidad Dexter Unit 302 Fort Trinidad (Dexter) Clark, B/23 Water Supply Well 9,215 6.72 Miles NE Midway
Limestone Tanos Exploration II LLC Doss GU 18 Freestone (Travis Peak) Chavert, JL/4 Gas 13,200 13.3 Miles NW Jewett
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC Pitts A Unit 3 Carthage (Travis Peak) Barksdale, NG/72 Gas 9,500 7.9 Miles E Gary
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III LLC Southland Paper 2 Carthage (Travis Peak 6400) Hanks, I/271 Oil/Gas 9,575 8 Miles SW Carthage
Rusk Tanos Exploration II LLC Jarrell Gas Unit 5 Henderson (Rusk Co. Pettit) Birdwell, G/108 Oil/Gas 10,910 3.08 Miles NW Minden
Smith Challenger Energy SVCS Co. LLC Cannon, David 1 Wildcat Page, D/16 Oil/Gas 13,500 12.8 Miles SW Tyler
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location
Angelina Deep Sea LLC Deep Sea SWD 1 Rocky Springs (U.G.R.) 9,750 N/A N/A 6.5 Miles E Lufkin
Angelina BP America Production Co. Bronto Gas Unit 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 16.443 2 9144 Mcf 7.2 Miles NE Lufkin
Harrison Hopewell Operating Inc. Birdwell Gas Unit 3 Waskom (Pettit, Lower) 6,350 1.25 305 Mcf 6.7 Miles S Waskom
Nacogdoches BP America Production Co. Callisto Gas Unit 1HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14,142 2 15504 Mcf 6.4 Miles W Chireno
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Hudson G-2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,161 2.625 21632 Mcf 7.5 Miles SE DeBerry
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC Vera Davis 1H Carthage (Cotton Valley) 9,612 1.75 6755 Mcf 2.5 Miles SW Clayton
Panola CRD Operating LLC Bill Powers A-6 Carthage (Travis Peak) 10.219 48/64 180 Mcf 8 Miles SW Beckville
Panola CRD Operating LLC Bill Powers A-7 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9,975 20/64 185 Mcf 8 Miles SW Beckville
Panola Sheridan Production Co. LLC Black Unit 21 Carthage (Travis Peak 6400) 9,440 64/64 48 Bbls/1 Mcf 4.6 Miles NE Carthage
Panola Sheridan Production Co. LLC H.D. Browning Gas Unit No. 1-8 Carthage (Travis Peak) 10.024 20/64 298 Mcf 2 Miles NE Fair Play
Rusk KJ Energy LLC Pool-Wilks 2H Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley) 10,375 2 6027 Mcf 11.1 Miles SE Henderson