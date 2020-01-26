DEVELOPMENTAL
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Gregg Breitburn Operating L.P. Rogers, Mike1 WillowSprings (Pettit) Davis,SS/59 Oil/Gas 10,700 5.7Miles SWLongview
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. ColdaFarmsGU 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Anderson,B/30 Gas 12,100 12.2Miles SEMarshall
Nacogdoches BP America Production Co. WalkerSUJ3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Totin,R/56 Gas 19,500 4.8Miles SWChireno
Panola AC Exploration, LLC BradyEstate2 Wildcat McAdams,J/422 Oil/Gas 10,000 15.1Miles SWCarthage
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Gammel-Nichols(AW)1H Henderson,E. (Cotton Valley) Langham,R/478 Gas 12,000 6.5Miles SWHenderson
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth ChokeSize FlowRate (24Hrs.) Location
Gregg Breitburn Operating L.P. Rogers,Mike1 WillowSprings (Pettit) 10,704 64/64 42.90Bbls/45Mcf 5.7 Miles SWLongview
Harrison Tanos ExplorationII, LLC Bosh-Thanos (ALLOC) 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,293 2.5 22856Mcf 7.9 Miles NWElysianFields
Harrison Tanos ExplorationII,LLC Bosh-Thanos (ALLOC) 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,301 2.5 21320Mcf 7.9 Miles NWElysianFields
Houston Sem Operating Co., LLC. GailKing 1H EasthamStateFarm (Glenrose) 10,483 1.12 1296Mcf 4.3 Miles NWLovelady
Panola Sabine Oi l& Gas Corp. HudsonGo 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,169 2.625 20652Mcf 7.5 Miles SEDeBerry
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. HudsonGo 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,195 2.625 23541Mcf 7.5 Miles SEDeBerry
Panola KJ Energy, LLC ToddGasUnit 2H Brachfield,S.E. (Cotton Valley) 120,180 2 9328Mcf 13.8 Miles SEHenderson
Panola Sheridan ProductionCo., LLC H.R.Fender1 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9,603 1.125 28Mcf 5 Miles NWCarthage
Panola CRD Operating, LLC C.I. Bell Gas Unit No.12 Beckville (Travis Peak) 10,220 48/64 20Bbls/12Mcf 6.9 Miles WTatum
Panola Tanos ExplorationII,LLC Mauritzen-Vera Davis-Beckham 1H Carthage (Cotton Valley) 9,619 1.75 7339Mcf 3.5 Miles SWClayton
Panola Danmark Energy Services, Inc. Vice-Shivers 6 Beckville (Pettit 6800) 10,512 1 3Mcf 3.5 Miles STatum
Rusk KJ Energy, LLC Todd-Pool 1H Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley) 10,383 2 8700Mcf 11.6 Miles SEHenderson
Rusk Trivium Operating, LLC Benton‘H’11 Minden (Travis Peak Cons.) 10,900 15/64 70Bbls/85Mcf 2.5 Miles NEHenderson
Shelby XTO Energy Inc. Crest F-Crest CALLOC B1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12,448 2 16202Mcf 12.5 Miles SEShelbyville
Shelby XTO Energy Inc. Fightin’IlliniDU B1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12,602 2 6266Mcf 9.8 Miles SCenter
Smith Breitburn Operating L.P. Wilson, David G.21 Overton (Travis Peak) 11,728 24164 125Bbls/679Mcf 3.5 Miles NETroup