DEVELOPMENTAL

County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location

Gregg Amplify Energy Operating LLC E.O. McWhorter Gas Unit 1 Willow Springs (Cotton Valley,W) I.C. Skillern 4 Gas 11,000 within Longview

Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC Abercrombie Abney ‘H’ 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Martin, GW/484 Gas 11,055 2 Miles S Waskom

Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC Glass Onion GU 4HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Ybarbo, JI/60 Gas 13,470 16.25 Miles E Nacogdoches

Panola Tanos Exploration II, LLC Liston, A.P. 3 Briggs (Rodessa) Tittle, D Sr/668 Injection 8,350 4.5 Miles W DeBerry

Panola Tanos Exploration II, LLC Vice-Shivers-Pepper (ALLOC) 1H Beckville (Cotton Valley) Gooden, W/221 Gas 10,276 1.9 Miles S Tatum

Panola Tanos Exploration II, LLC Hilliard-AP Liston 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Tittle, D Sr/668 Gas 11,240 3.6 Miles SW Elysian Fields

COMPLETIONS

County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location

Angelina BP America Production Co. Dracorex Gas Unit 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 15,595 2.25 10272 Mcf 8.5 Miles N Huntington

Harrison Hopewell Operating, Inc Birdwell Gas Unit 3 Waskom (Pettit, Lower) 6,350 1.25 305 Mcf 6.7 Miles S Waskom

Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Furrh GR-Furrh WK (AW) 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,023 2.75 21860 Mcf 15.5 Miles SE Marshall

Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Furrh GR-Furrh WK (AW) 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,039 2.5 16706 Mcf 15.5 Miles SE Marshall

Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Elysian 1D Waskom (Rodessa 4800) 5,809 NA NA 15.25 Miles Marshall

Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Abney 1215 HV Unit A 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,992 2.375 21606 Mcf 5 Miles SE Waskom

Limestone Tanos Exploration II, LLC Doss Gas Unit 18 Freestone (Travis Peak) 13,200 . .75 123 Mcf 13.3 Miles NW Jewett

Limestone Tanos Exploration II, LLC Rickard Gas Unit 5 Donie (Pettit) 11,950. .38 15 Mcf 15.4 Miles NW Jewett

Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC Cayenne GU 1 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13,979 2.25 15480 Mcf 1.5 Miles SE Chireno

Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC Cayenne GU 1 4HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13,649 2.5 13032 Mcf 1.5 Miles SE Chireno

Panola Hopewell Operating, Inc. J M Trosper A 6H Panola 2,425 NA NA 8 Miles NW DeBerry

Panola Hopewell Operating, Inc. J M Trosper A 5H Panola 2,425 NA NA 8 Miles NW DeBerry

Panola Sponte Operating, Inc. Wagstaff-Beckville 1HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,593 28 21404 Mcf 2.9 Miles NE Tatum

Panola Sheridan Production Co., LLC Black Unit 21 Carthage (Travis Peak 6400) 9,440 64/64 48 Bbls/1 Mcf 4.6 Miles NE Carthage

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Pope Jean HV Unit A 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,471 2.375 20363 Mcf 13 Miles SE DeBerry

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Pope Jean HV Unit A 4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,384 2.375 19134 Mcf 13 Miles SE DeBerry

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Pope Jean HV Unit A 5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,444 2.375 20795 Mcf 13 Miles SE DeBerry

Panola AC Exploration, LLC M.K. Anderson 1 Carthage, South (Travis Peak) 9,967 16/64 248 Mcf 9.7 Miles SW Carthage

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Keller-Lagrone HV Unit B 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,887 2.37 19794 Mcf 3.5 Miles S DeBerry

Panola Chevron U.S.A. Inc. Furrh-Bounds 6H Carthage (Cotton Valley) 9,588 3.25 5633 Mcf 13.6 Miles SE Carthage

Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Maverick GU 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,019 2.25 15784 Mcf 17.59 Miles NE Carthage

Panola Chevron U.S.A. Inc. Furrh-Kate 7H Carthage (Cotton Valley) 9,574 3.25 6441 Mcf 13.6 Miles SE Carthage

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Keller-Lagrone HV Unit D 4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,995 2.375 21804 Mcf 3.5 Miles S DeBerry

Rusk Amplify Energy Operating LLC Kathrine 7 Oak Hill (Pettit) 10,858 48/64 35.60 Bbls/256 Mcf 2 Miles E Henderson

Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Viper 2-Sears Deep (AW) 2H Minden (Cotton Valley Cons.) 10,613 1.75 8405 Mcf 4.2 Miles SE Henderson

San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. BSI Seahawks DU H2 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14,330 2.375 14985 Mcf 10.7 Miles W San Augustine

Shelby Sheridan Production Co., LLC Anthony 4 Oliver Creek (Travis Peak) 13,271 1.125 326 Mcf 6.6 SW Center

The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission for the period from June 7 to 13. The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.