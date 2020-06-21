DEVELOPMENTAL
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Gregg Amplify Energy Operating LLC E.O. McWhorter Gas Unit 1 Willow Springs (Cotton Valley,W) I.C. Skillern 4 Gas 11,000 within Longview
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC Abercrombie Abney ‘H’ 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Martin, GW/484 Gas 11,055 2 Miles S Waskom
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC Glass Onion GU 4HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Ybarbo, JI/60 Gas 13,470 16.25 Miles E Nacogdoches
Panola Tanos Exploration II, LLC Liston, A.P. 3 Briggs (Rodessa) Tittle, D Sr/668 Injection 8,350 4.5 Miles W DeBerry
Panola Tanos Exploration II, LLC Vice-Shivers-Pepper (ALLOC) 1H Beckville (Cotton Valley) Gooden, W/221 Gas 10,276 1.9 Miles S Tatum
Panola Tanos Exploration II, LLC Hilliard-AP Liston 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Tittle, D Sr/668 Gas 11,240 3.6 Miles SW Elysian Fields
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location
Angelina BP America Production Co. Dracorex Gas Unit 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 15,595 2.25 10272 Mcf 8.5 Miles N Huntington
Harrison Hopewell Operating, Inc Birdwell Gas Unit 3 Waskom (Pettit, Lower) 6,350 1.25 305 Mcf 6.7 Miles S Waskom
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Furrh GR-Furrh WK (AW) 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,023 2.75 21860 Mcf 15.5 Miles SE Marshall
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Furrh GR-Furrh WK (AW) 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,039 2.5 16706 Mcf 15.5 Miles SE Marshall
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Elysian 1D Waskom (Rodessa 4800) 5,809 NA NA 15.25 Miles Marshall
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Abney 1215 HV Unit A 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,992 2.375 21606 Mcf 5 Miles SE Waskom
Limestone Tanos Exploration II, LLC Doss Gas Unit 18 Freestone (Travis Peak) 13,200 . .75 123 Mcf 13.3 Miles NW Jewett
Limestone Tanos Exploration II, LLC Rickard Gas Unit 5 Donie (Pettit) 11,950. .38 15 Mcf 15.4 Miles NW Jewett
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC Cayenne GU 1 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13,979 2.25 15480 Mcf 1.5 Miles SE Chireno
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC Cayenne GU 1 4HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13,649 2.5 13032 Mcf 1.5 Miles SE Chireno
Panola Hopewell Operating, Inc. J M Trosper A 6H Panola 2,425 NA NA 8 Miles NW DeBerry
Panola Hopewell Operating, Inc. J M Trosper A 5H Panola 2,425 NA NA 8 Miles NW DeBerry
Panola Sponte Operating, Inc. Wagstaff-Beckville 1HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,593 28 21404 Mcf 2.9 Miles NE Tatum
Panola Sheridan Production Co., LLC Black Unit 21 Carthage (Travis Peak 6400) 9,440 64/64 48 Bbls/1 Mcf 4.6 Miles NE Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Pope Jean HV Unit A 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,471 2.375 20363 Mcf 13 Miles SE DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Pope Jean HV Unit A 4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,384 2.375 19134 Mcf 13 Miles SE DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Pope Jean HV Unit A 5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,444 2.375 20795 Mcf 13 Miles SE DeBerry
Panola AC Exploration, LLC M.K. Anderson 1 Carthage, South (Travis Peak) 9,967 16/64 248 Mcf 9.7 Miles SW Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Keller-Lagrone HV Unit B 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,887 2.37 19794 Mcf 3.5 Miles S DeBerry
Panola Chevron U.S.A. Inc. Furrh-Bounds 6H Carthage (Cotton Valley) 9,588 3.25 5633 Mcf 13.6 Miles SE Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Maverick GU 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,019 2.25 15784 Mcf 17.59 Miles NE Carthage
Panola Chevron U.S.A. Inc. Furrh-Kate 7H Carthage (Cotton Valley) 9,574 3.25 6441 Mcf 13.6 Miles SE Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Keller-Lagrone HV Unit D 4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,995 2.375 21804 Mcf 3.5 Miles S DeBerry
Rusk Amplify Energy Operating LLC Kathrine 7 Oak Hill (Pettit) 10,858 48/64 35.60 Bbls/256 Mcf 2 Miles E Henderson
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Viper 2-Sears Deep (AW) 2H Minden (Cotton Valley Cons.) 10,613 1.75 8405 Mcf 4.2 Miles SE Henderson
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. BSI Seahawks DU H2 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14,330 2.375 14985 Mcf 10.7 Miles W San Augustine
Shelby Sheridan Production Co., LLC Anthony 4 Oliver Creek (Travis Peak) 13,271 1.125 326 Mcf 6.6 SW Center