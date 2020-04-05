DEVELOPMENTAL
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Op. LLC G.D. McKay HV Unit A 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Harper, H/11 Gas 13,000 3.5 Miles NW Elysian Fields
Harrison; Rockcliff Energy Op. LLC G.D. McKay HV UNIT B 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Harper, H/11 Gas 13,000 3.5 Miles NW Elysian Fields
Harrison; Rockcliff Energy Op. LLC G.D. McKay HV UNIT C 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Harper, H/11 Gas 13,000 3.5 Miles NW Elysian Fields
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Op. LLC G.D. McKay HV UNIT D 4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Harper, H/11 Gas 13,000 7.5 Miles NW Elysian Fields
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Op. LLC G.D. McKay HV UNIT E 5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Harper, H/11 Gas 13,000 3.75 Miles NW Elysian Fields
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Op. LLC G.D. McKay HV UNIT F 6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Harper, H/11 Gas 13,000 3.75 Miles NW Elysian Fields
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC Michelle GU 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Ybarbo, JI/60 Gas 14,000 5 Miles N Chireno
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC Michelle GU 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Ybarbo, JI/60 Gas 14,000 5 Miles N Chireno
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Caddo Lake (AW) 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Alston 11 Gas 12,000 2.9 Miles E Elysian Fields
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Lake Furrh (AW) 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Alstone, TM/11 Gas 11,900 2.9 Miles E Elysian Fields
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC Thor Blewett-Burk 1H Carthage (Cotton Valley) Johnson A/349 Gas 9,597 2.4 Miles SW Clayton
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC Beasley 3 UNIT 6 Carthage (Travis Peak) Hester R/291 Gas 9,500 4.3 Miles E Gary
Rusk CCI East Texas Upstream LLC Lloyd, C.E. Unit PG Minden (Travis Peak Cons.) De La Vina, JC/41 Oil 10,849 4.5 Miles NW Henderson
COMPLETIONS
County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Depth; Choke Size; Flow Rate (24 Hrs.); Location
Panola; CRD Operating LLC; Bill Powers A 7; Carthage (Travis Peak); 9,975; 20/64; 485 Mcf; 8 Miles SW Beckville
Panola; CRD Operating LLC; H.D. Browning Gas Unit No. 1 11; Carthage (Travis Peak); 10,190; 20/64; 1408 Mcf; 2.3 Miles N Fair Play
Robertson; Hawkwood Energy Op. LLC; Youngblood Unit 5H; Aguila Vado (Eagleford); 7,473; 16; 634 Bbls/200 Mcf; 12.11 Miles SE Franklin
Rusk; KJ Energy LLC; Hughes-Keeling 1H; Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley); 10,124; 2.5; 2685 Mcf; 7.4 Miles N Long Branch
Rusk; CCI East Texas Upstream LLC; Barksdale Estate Gas Unit 2; Minden (Travis Peak Cons); 10,978; 14; 83 Bbls/132 Mcf; 8.1 Miles NW Henderson
Rusk; KJ Energy LLC; Wylie Trust Burks 3H; Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley); 10,450; 2.5; 5389 Mcf; 10.6 Miles SE Henderson
San Augustine; BP America Production Co.; Roo Gas Unit 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 14,063; 2; 9792 Mcf; 7.5 Miles SW San Augustine