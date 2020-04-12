DEVELOPMENTAL
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Anderson Upstream Resource Partners LLC D.L. Gilmore 3 Anwac (900 Wilcox) Erwin, R/263 Oil/Gas 2,000 4.5 Miles NE Elkhart
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Op. LLC G.D. McKay HV Unit G 7H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Harper, H/11 Gas 13,000 4 Miles NW Elysian Fields
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Op. LLC G.D. McKay HV Unit G 8H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Harper, H/11 Gas 13,000 4 Miles NW Elysian Fields
Harrison Merit Energy Co. Hurd Gas Unit 8 Woodlawn (Travis Peak) Watkins, L/750 Oil/Gas 10,148 0.3 Miles S Woodlawn
Robertson Magellan Pipeline Co. LP Sirius CP Site Wildcat Nixon, GA/31 Cathodic Prot. Well 300 3.31 Miles SE Hearne
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location
Harrison Sheridan Prod. Co. LLC Abney, C.M. ‘B’ 2 Waskom (Paluxy, Lower) 9,525 1 455 Mcf 2 Miles SW Waskom
Harrison XTO Energy Inc. Holcombe-Vera Black Alloc 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,867 2.375 24169 Mcf 7 Miles SW Elysian Fields
Houston Basa Resources Inc. Dominy, Angie 11 Laura La Velle, E. (Carrizo) 1,710 N/A 4.20 Bbls 8 Miles S Kennard
Marion Brooks Petroleum Co. Lake Ferrell Unit 1602H Lake Ferrell (Pettit, Upper) 7,405 N/A 140 Bbls/10 Mcf 6.5 Miles S Avinger
Marion Brooks Petroleum Co. Lake Ferrell Unit 1603H Lake Ferrell (Pettit, Upper) 7,417 N/A 107 Bbls/5 Mcf 12 Miles W Jefferson
Panola CCI East Texas Upstream LLC Cottle-Reeves Unit 4 Carthage (Pettit, Lower) 9,347; 1 32 Mcf 8.6 Miles SE Carthage
Panola R. Lacy Services Ltd. Turner-Metcalf-Shivers 1HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,712 2.5 6187 Mcf 6.8 Miles NW Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Op. LLC Roberts HV Unit B 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,605 2.75 13427 Mcf 5.5 Miles SE DeBerry
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC Vera Davis 8 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9,930 1.13 958 Mcf 3.3 Miles SW Clayton
Robertson Chesapeake Operating, LLC Barwise EF Unit 1H Giddings (Eagleford) 7,156 20 1044Bbls/318 Mcf 10.2 Miles SE Hearne
Robertson Treadstone Energy Prtnr OP LLC Pabst Unit 4 HE Giddings (Eagleford) 6,054 64/64 1331 Bbls/181 Mcf 16.2 Miles SW Franklin
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Kangerga 1-Rives (AW) 1H Minden (Cotton Valley Cons.) 10,821 2.125 8887 Mcf 2.5 Miles SE Henderson
San Augustine BP America Production Co. Koala Gas Unit 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13,850 2 11098 Mcf 9.8 Miles SW San Augustine