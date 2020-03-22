DEVELOPMENTAL
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Harrison Merit Energy Co. Davis Gas Unit ‘A’ 6 Woodlawn (Pettit) Watkins, L/750 Gas 10,085 1.4 Miles E Woodlawn
Harrison Sheridan Production Co. III LLC Davis, Jim ET AL 5 Waskom (Paluxy, Lower) Adams, RH/64 Gas 9,650 1 Mile NW Waskom
Nacogdoches Sonerra Resources Corp. Moon Pie 42 Nacogdoches Mora, JM/827 Oil/Gas 650 15 Miles SE Nacogdoches
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC Vera Davis SWD 1 Brady-Panola (Blossom) Johnson, A/349 Injection 3,800 2.5 Miles SW Clayton
Robertson Hawkwood Energy Operating LLC Nichols Unit 1H Aguila Vado (Eagleford) Cox, GW/101 Oil 9,200 9 Miles SE Franklin
Robertson Hawkwood Energy Operating LLC Nichols Unit 2H Aguila Vado (Eagleford) Cox, GW/101 Oil 9,200 9 Miles SE Franklin
Rusk CCI East Texas Upstream LLC Pool, Vernon Unit 2PG Minden (Travis Peak Cons.) Little, MT/487 Oil 10,924 5 Miles NW Henderson
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Kangerga 1-Rives (AW) 1H Minden (Travis Peak Cons.) Smith, J/709 Oil/Gas 10,900 2.5 Miles SE Henderson
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Kangerga 1-Alford RO (AW) 1H Minden (Cotton Valley Cons.) Smith, J/709 Oil/Gas 11,900 2.5 Miles SE Henderson
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP USA Cothrom Unit B 5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Weeks, W/1031 Gas 11,500 8.1 Miles E Shelbyville
Smith Breitburn Operating LP Chapel Hill 7 1H Chapel Hill (Cotton Valley) Barbee, ME/82 Oil/Gas 12,000 14 Miles E Tyler
Wood Strand Energy LC Daniel 1 Deu Pree (Woodbine) Rentarez, M/481 Oil 6,100 8.8 Miles NW Hawkins
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location
Gregg Dallas Production Inc. McLendon-Combest ‘M’ 10 Willow Springs (T. Peak Trans.) 10,875 12/64 155 Bbls/180 Mcf 2.5 Miles N Spring Hill
Gregg Buffco Production Inc. Bivins Heirs 1 Willow Springs, SE (Travis Peak) 11,001 N/A 5 Bbls 1.6 Miles SE Longview
Harrison Brooks Petroleum Co. Pruitt 1H Whelan (Pettit) 7,422 64 171 Bbls/106 Mcf 3.8 Miles W Harleton
Harrison Sheridan Production Co. LLC Reuben Pierce Gas Unit 3 Waskom (Travis Peak 1) 9,700 1.25 402 Mcf 3 Miles W Waskon
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Abney RK B HV 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,035 2.375 22978 Mcf 5.5 Miles NE Elysian Fields
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Abney RK B HV UNIT B 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,926 2.375 18177 Mcf 5.5 Miles NE Elysian Fields
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Abney Rk B HV Unit C 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,037 2.375 23126 Mcf 5.5 Miles NE Elysian Fields
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC Brown-Gibson 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,335 2.5 19936 Mcf 8.5 Miles NW Elysian Fields
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC Bo Furrh-W.K. Furrh 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,000 2.5 23909 Mcf 3.5 Miles Elysian Fields
Leon XTO Energy Inc. Blazek-Spring Branch-Cook 1H Bear Grass (Cotton Valley Cons) 13,689 2.375 20707 Mcf 4.4 Miles SE Donie
Limestone Phillips, Jack L. Co. Spurlock 1 Allen Locklin (Nacatoch) 5,587 0.750 288 Mcf 7 Miles NW Groesbeck
Marion Enerquest Corp. Wendell Brevard 2 Whelan (Travis Peak Prorated) 8,000 Open 81 Bbls/81 Mcf 13.75 Miles SW Jefferson
Nacogdoches Ark-La-Tex Energy LLC Hayter Estate 3 Miyagi (Pettit) 10,600 1 124 Mcf 9.3 Miles NW Nacogdoches
Panola Sheridan Production Co. LLC H.R. Fender 1 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9,603 1.125 28 Mcf 5 Miles NW Carthage
Panola Hopewell Operating Inc. JM Trosper A 6H Panola 2,425 N/A N/A 8 Miles NW DeBerry
Panola Hopewell Operating Inc. JM Trosper A 5H Panola 2,425 N/A N/A 8 Miles NW DeBerry
Panola Sponte Operating Inc. Wagstaff-Beckville 1HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,593 28 21404 Mcf 2.9 Miles NE Tatum
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas LLC Carthage Gas Unit 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,726 2.5 19465 Mcf 5.3 Miles NE Carthage
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas LLC Carthage Gas Unit 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,634 2.5 18066 Mcf 5.3 Miles NE Carthage
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC Vera Davis 8 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9,930 1.14 958 Mcf 3.3 Miles SW Clayton
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III LLC Neal 4 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9,650 1.5 1252 Mcf 2.75 Miles NE Carthage
Rusk CCI Gulf Coast Upstream LLC Jackson, Fred B. Oil Unit 5PG Minden (Travis Peak Cons.) 11,065 24/64 91.50 Bbls/204 Mcf 6.1 Miles NW Henderson
Wood Valence Operating Co. Wheeler Unit 2H Como (Rodessa Hill, LO.) 7,928 20/64 396 Bbls/516 Mcf 5 Miles NE Yantis