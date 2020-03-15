DEVELOPMENTAL
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Harrison New Century Exploration Inc. Arch Nesbitt 4H Whelan (Pettit) Calvillo, F/139 Oil 6,900 5.3 Miles NW Marshall
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Hall-Jolin (AW) 1H Woodlawn, SW. (Cotton Valley) Talley, E/703 Gas 11,000 4.65 Miles W Marshall
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Byron-Benton (AW) 1H Henderson, E. (Cotton Valley) Smith, HM/702 Gas 11,800 5 miles S Henderson
Rusk KJ Energy LLC Wylie Trust 4H Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley) Smith, J/733 Gas 10,485 10.2 Miles SE Henderson
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location
Angelina BP America Production Co. TTops Gas Unit 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 15,572 2 4300 Mcf 8.5 Miles N Huntington
Cherokee Valence Operating Co. Montano 1H Overton (Cotton Valley Sand) 12,210 1.5 3953 Mcf 5 Miles SW Troup
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC Beckham-Mauritzen-Vera Davis 1H Carthage (Cotton Valley) 9,634 1.5 4265 Mcf 2.5 Miles SW Clayton
Panola R. Lacy Services Ltd. Turner-Metcalf-Shivers 2HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,609 2.5 7124 Mcf 6.8 Miles NW Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Lefoy-Lewin (AW) 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,118 2.25 22492 Mcf 10.5 Miles NE Carthage
Panola Buffco Production Inc. Holland 1 Carthage (Pettit. Lower) 9,627 1.25 211 Mcf 1.5 Miles SW Clayton
Panola Sheridan Production Co III LLC Hull Unit A A103 Carthage (Travis Peak 6400) 10,577 20/64 16.20 Bbls/48 Mcf 3.8 Miles NE Carthage
Rusk KJ Energy LLC Burks-Wallace 1H Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley) 10,424 2 6224 Mcf 10.9 Miles SE Henderson
Rusk KJ Energy LLC Burks-Kennedy 1H Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley) 10,442 2 8756 Mcf 10.9 Miles SE Henderson
San Augustine Breitburn Operating LP Chapel Hill 3 1H Chapel Hill (Cotton Valley) 11,301 2.060 14150 Mcf 11 Miles E Tyler
San Augustine Breitburn Operating LP Chapel Hill 4 1H Chapel Hill (Cotton Valley) 11,336 2 11851 Mcf 11 Miles E Tyler
Wood Valence Operating Co. McDowell Gas Unit 2 Como (Rodessa Hill, Lo.) 13,254 0/64 1.70 Bbls 11 Miles NE Yantis