DEVELOPMENTAL
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Harrison Sheridan Production Co III, LLC Williams, Ireland Oil Unit 3 Waskom (Hammond Sand) Jackson, CW/365 Oil or Gas 9,700 6.2 Miles NW Waskom
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Hightower HV Unit A 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Shandoin, J/622 Gas 12,000 4 Miles NE Elysian Fields;
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC Glass Onion GU 4HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Ybarbo, JI Gas 13,470 16.25 Miles E Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC Giants Gas Unit 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) J.L. Ybarbo/60 Gas 14,000 4 Miles SE Martinsville
Panola Sponte Operating, Inc.; Belle Sharp 13 Carthage (Pettit, Lower) Gooden, W/221 Oil or Gas 7,200 2.4 Miles NW Beckville
Robertson Aethon Energy Operating LLC Currie 1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Hill, A/176 Gas 17,324 7.7 Miles S Marquez
Rusk KJ Energy, LLC Turner 1H Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley) Howeth, JW/381 Gas 9,900 11.7 Miles SE Henderson
San Augustine C6 Operating, L.L.C. Black Stone B1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Hight, JW/424 Gas 13,300 6.6 Miles NE San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC Hudson 3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Quirk, E/35 Gas 14,000 2.3 Miles NW San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC Hudson 4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Quirk, E/35 Gas 14,000 2.3 Miles NW San Augustine
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC; Hudson 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Quirk, E/35 Gas 14,000 2.3 Miles NW San Augustine
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location
Cass Brooks Petroleum Co. Poole 1R Linden, East ( Cotton Valley) 11,654 28 85 Bbls 3.3 Miles NE Avinger
Cass Rose City Resources, LLC Poole 2 Linden, East ( Cotton Valley) 11,650 24 67 Bbls/20 Mcf 3.3 Miles NE Avinger
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC McLofflin HV Unit A 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,667 2.375 17762 Mcf 3.5 Miles NW Waskom
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Hightower HV Unit A 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,105 2.375 24097 Mcf 4 Miles NE Elysian Fields
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Hightower HV Unit B 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,034 2.375 23901 Mcf 4 Miles NE Elysian Fields
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Hightower HV Unit C 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,978 2.375 21361 Mcf 4 Miles NE Elysian Fields
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Hightower HV Unit D 4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,904 2.375 21364 Mcf 4 Miles NE Elysian Fields
Limestone Tanos Exploration II, LLC Doss GU 18 Freestone (Travis Peak) 13,200 .75 123 Mcf 13.3 Miles NW Jewett
Rusk; Amplify Energy Operating LLC Kathrine 7 Oak Hill (Pettit) 10,858 48/64 35.60 Bbls/256 Mcf 2.5 Miles E Henderson
Smith Amplify Energy Operating LLC Chapel Hill SWD 1 Good Omen (Woodbine, North); 4,500 NA NA 10 Miles E Tyler