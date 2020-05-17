DEVELOPMENTAL

County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location

Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC McLofflin HV Unit A 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Holloway, S/295 Gas 12,000 3.5 Miles SW Waskom

Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC Abercrombie Vincent ‘H’ 5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bedford, RW/69 Gas 13,000 2 Miles SW Waskom

COMPLETIONS

County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location

Angelina BP America Production Co. Bronto Gas Unit 3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 15,994 2 6672 Mcf 7.2 Miles NE Lufkin

Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Stratocaster-Stacy HV Unit 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,047 2.375 19862 Mcf 5 Miles NW Waskom

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Reeves-Curtis HV Unit 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,367 2.5 17361 Mcf 10.5 Miles N Joaquin

Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Lake Alexander (AW) 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,006 2.25 18451 Mcf 19 Miles SE Marshall

Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Toledo Bend Gas Unit 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11071 2.5 19496 Mcf 19 Miles SE Marshall

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Reeves-Curtis HV Unit B 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,433 2.625 30307 Mcf 10.5 Miles N Joaquin

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Pope Jean West HV Unit A 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,391 2.375 19696 Mcf 5 Miles N DeBerry

Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Landon 5D Minden (Rodessa) 6,712 NA NA 5.2 Miles SE Henderson

— The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission for the period from May 3 to May 9. The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.