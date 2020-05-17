DEVELOPMENTAL
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC McLofflin HV Unit A 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Holloway, S/295 Gas 12,000 3.5 Miles SW Waskom
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC Abercrombie Vincent ‘H’ 5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bedford, RW/69 Gas 13,000 2 Miles SW Waskom
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location
Angelina BP America Production Co. Bronto Gas Unit 3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 15,994 2 6672 Mcf 7.2 Miles NE Lufkin
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Stratocaster-Stacy HV Unit 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,047 2.375 19862 Mcf 5 Miles NW Waskom
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Reeves-Curtis HV Unit 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,367 2.5 17361 Mcf 10.5 Miles N Joaquin
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Lake Alexander (AW) 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,006 2.25 18451 Mcf 19 Miles SE Marshall
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Toledo Bend Gas Unit 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11071 2.5 19496 Mcf 19 Miles SE Marshall
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Reeves-Curtis HV Unit B 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,433 2.625 30307 Mcf 10.5 Miles N Joaquin
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Pope Jean West HV Unit A 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,391 2.375 19696 Mcf 5 Miles N DeBerry
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Landon 5D Minden (Rodessa) 6,712 NA NA 5.2 Miles SE Henderson