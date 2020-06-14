DEVELOPMENTAL
County Operator Lease/Well; Field Survey Type Depth Location
Harrison Tanos Exploration II, LLC Jenkins East-Doyh-Mekh (ALLOC) 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Carrol, E/135 Gas 11,433 9 Miles S Marshall
Harrison Tanos Exploration II, LLC Jenkins East-Doyh-Mekh (ALLOC) 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Carrol, E/135 Gas 11,431 9 Miles S Marshall
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Jordan-Caldwell HV Unit A 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Dunlap, J/179 Gas 13,000 7 Miles E DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Jordan-Caldwell HV Unit B 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Dunlap, J/179 Gas 13,000 7 Miles E DeBerry
Panola Buffco Production Inc. Weaver 1 Carthage (Pettit, Lower) Nelson, CH/512 Oil/Gas 10,240 3.6 Miles W Beckville
Panola Tanos Exploration II, LLC Hilliard-Stevenson-AP Liston 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Tuttle D Sr./668 Gas 10,985 3.6 Miles SW Elysian Fields
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Viper 2-Jones W (AW) 1H Minden (Cotton Valley Cons.) Jackson, TJ/ 15 Oil/Gas 11,500 4.2 Miles SE Henderson
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Viper 2-Jones W (AW) 2H Minden (Cotton Valley Cons.) Jackson, TJ/ 15 Gas 11,600 4.2 Miles SE Henderson
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Viper 2-Sears Deep (AW) 1H Minden (Cotton Valley Cons.) Jackson, TJ/15 Gas 11,500 4.2 Miles SE Henderson
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC Lewis-Whitton-Drake Allocation 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Quirk, E/35 Gas 14,000 5.3 Miles NW San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC Lewis-Whitton-Drake Allocation 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Quirk, E/35 Gas 14,000 5.3 Miles NW San Augustine
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location
Cass Buffco Production Inc. Lawson 2 Lake Ferrell (Pettit, Upper) 8,150 NA 6.68 Bbls 1.75 Miles W Avinger
Cherokee Valence Operating Co. Montano 1H Overton (Cotton Valley Sand) 12,210 1.5 3953 Mcf 5 Miles SW Troup
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Furrh GR-Furrh WK (AW) 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,134 2.75 22733 Mcf 15.5 Miles SE Marshall
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Elysian 1D Waskom (Rodessa 4800) 5,809 NA NA 15.25 Miles SE Marshall
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III, LLC Page, L.E. 4 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9,650 1 135 Mcf 4.75 Miles NW Gary
Panola Chevron U.S.A. Inc. Anderson-BSA-Lagrone 5H Carthage (Cotton Valley) 9,503 2 2357 Mcf 12.8 Miles E Carthage
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Viper 2-Jones W (AW) 1H Minden (Cotton Valley Cons.) 10,739 1.75 7688 Mcf 4.2 Miles SE Henderson
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Viper 2-Jones W (AW) 2H Minden (Cotton Valley Cons.) 10,732 1.75 8649 Mcf 4.2 Miles SE Henderson
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Viper 2-Sears Deep (AW) 1H Minden (Cotton Valley Cons.) 10,609 1.75 7802 Mcf 4.2 Miles SE Henderson
Smith Breitburn Operating L.P. Chapel Hill 6 1H Chapel Hill (Cotton Valley) 11,517 2 8793 Mcf 12 Miles E Tyler
The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission for the period from May 31 to June 6. The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.