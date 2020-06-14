DEVELOPMENTAL

County Operator Lease/Well; Field Survey Type Depth Location

Harrison Tanos Exploration II, LLC Jenkins East-Doyh-Mekh (ALLOC) 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Carrol, E/135 Gas 11,433 9 Miles S Marshall

Harrison Tanos Exploration II, LLC Jenkins East-Doyh-Mekh (ALLOC) 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Carrol, E/135 Gas 11,431 9 Miles S Marshall

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Jordan-Caldwell HV Unit A 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Dunlap, J/179 Gas 13,000 7 Miles E DeBerry

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Jordan-Caldwell HV Unit B 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Dunlap, J/179 Gas 13,000 7 Miles E DeBerry

Panola Buffco Production Inc. Weaver 1 Carthage (Pettit, Lower) Nelson, CH/512 Oil/Gas 10,240 3.6 Miles W Beckville

Panola Tanos Exploration II, LLC Hilliard-Stevenson-AP Liston 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Tuttle D Sr./668 Gas 10,985 3.6 Miles SW Elysian Fields

Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Viper 2-Jones W (AW) 1H Minden (Cotton Valley Cons.) Jackson, TJ/ 15 Oil/Gas 11,500 4.2 Miles SE Henderson

Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Viper 2-Jones W (AW) 2H Minden (Cotton Valley Cons.) Jackson, TJ/ 15 Gas 11,600 4.2 Miles SE Henderson

Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Viper 2-Sears Deep (AW) 1H Minden (Cotton Valley Cons.) Jackson, TJ/15 Gas 11,500 4.2 Miles SE Henderson

San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC Lewis-Whitton-Drake Allocation 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Quirk, E/35 Gas 14,000 5.3 Miles NW San Augustine

San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC Lewis-Whitton-Drake Allocation 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Quirk, E/35 Gas 14,000 5.3 Miles NW San Augustine

COMPLETIONS

County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location

Cass Buffco Production Inc. Lawson 2 Lake Ferrell (Pettit, Upper) 8,150 NA 6.68 Bbls 1.75 Miles W Avinger

Cherokee Valence Operating Co. Montano 1H Overton (Cotton Valley Sand) 12,210 1.5 3953 Mcf 5 Miles SW Troup

Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Furrh GR-Furrh WK (AW) 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,134 2.75 22733 Mcf 15.5 Miles SE Marshall

Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Elysian 1D Waskom (Rodessa 4800) 5,809 NA NA 15.25 Miles SE Marshall

Panola Sheridan Production Co. III, LLC Page, L.E. 4 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9,650 1 135 Mcf 4.75 Miles NW Gary

Panola Chevron U.S.A. Inc. Anderson-BSA-Lagrone 5H Carthage (Cotton Valley) 9,503 2 2357 Mcf 12.8 Miles E Carthage

Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Viper 2-Jones W (AW) 1H Minden (Cotton Valley Cons.) 10,739 1.75 7688 Mcf 4.2 Miles SE Henderson

Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Viper 2-Jones W (AW) 2H Minden (Cotton Valley Cons.) 10,732 1.75 8649 Mcf 4.2 Miles SE Henderson

Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Viper 2-Sears Deep (AW) 1H Minden (Cotton Valley Cons.) 10,609 1.75 7802 Mcf 4.2 Miles SE Henderson

Smith Breitburn Operating L.P. Chapel Hill 6 1H Chapel Hill (Cotton Valley) 11,517 2 8793 Mcf 12 Miles E Tyler

The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission for the period from May 31 to June 6. The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.

The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission for the period from May 31 to June 6. The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.