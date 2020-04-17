The LongView
Weekly claims for unemployment in the three-county Longview metro area skyrocketed from early March to early April, with an increase of more than 240% in the first week of April from the same week a year ago as the COVID-19 pandemic threw thousands out of work across the region.
In the Longview area, nearly 2,000 claims were filed in the week ending April 4 alone, the Texas Workforce Commission reported this week. In the same week a year earlier, the number of claims in Gregg, Rusk and Upshur counties totaled 79.
In Smith County, the losses were even steeper. There, the commission said, 3,285 claims were filed the week ended April 4, up from just 104 a year ago.
The Longview area’s first case of COVID-19 was announced March 10.
On Thursday, the Workforce Commission said more than 1 million Texans had applied for unemployment insurance since mid-March, including 273,567 last week.
The true numbers of those out of work are unknown, because more Texans are struggling to file claims after the commission expanded its staff, added call centers and increased its number of servers to try to handle the onslaught.
Daniel Vasquez, a Tyler bartender who lost his job when Gov. Greg Abbott ordered restaurants and bars closed to in-person dining as a step to slow the spread of COVID-19, said he still hadn’t been able to file his claim or get information.
“I know they said they were adding people to the call center and adding server space,” he said. “That’s great to hear, but that was two weeks ago. I still can’t get through the website or the phone.”
On Monday, 2 million of the 2.3 million calls made to the commission received busy signals, said agency spokesman Cisco Gamez. A week before, on April 6, 2.7 million of the 3.1 million calls received busy signals.
Weekly reports from the Texas Workforce Commission show the number of claims skyrocketed from near-normal levels of dozens each week in early March to thousands per week by early April.
Before the economic shock caused by the pandemic, statewide job growth of 3.5% for the first two months of 2020 indicated a strong pace, according to economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. But initial claims for unemployment insurance since then show the large job losses began in mid- to late March.
Bars, restaurants and retail stores reduced operations or closed completely under orders from officials trying to stop the spread of the virus. Companies large and small have reduced employees’ hours, furloughed staffers or laid off workers as demand has fallen off.
It’s unclear how long it will be before Texas’ economy reopens. Abbott is working on a plan for that and is expected to unveil some details this week. On Monday, he said it would be a “slow process.”
Earlier this week, Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said plans for that must be made now.
“I just think that at some point in time we’ve got to look at starting to crank this economy back up and managing the citizens’ safety at the same time,” he said. “Obviously we can’t live the way we’re living right now. The economy can’t stand it … If we have to wear masks and that’s part of the lifestyle to live through it, so be it.”