KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Eastman Chemical Co., which has operated a plant in Longview since 1952, has announced plans to build one of the world’s largest plastic-to-plastic molecular recycling facilities at its site in Kingsport, Tenn.
Through methanolysis, the facility will convert polyester waste that often ends up in landfills and waterways into durable products, creating an optimized circular economy, according to a statement from Eastman. Over the next two years, the company will invest about $250 million in the facility, which will support Eastman’s commitment to addressing the global waste crisis and to mitigating challenges created by climate change, while also creating value for its stakeholders.
Utilizing the company’s polyester renewal technology, the new facility will use more than 100,000 metric tons of plastic waste that cannot be recycled by current mechanical methods to produce premium, high-quality specialty plastics made with recycled content, according to Eastman. This process of using plastic waste as the main feedstock is a material-to-material solution and will not only reduce the company’s use of fossil feedstocks, but also reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 20% to 30% relative to fossil feedstocks.
“With the growing demand for products made with recycled content and the urgent need to address the global plastic waste crisis, now is the time for Eastman to take this step. We are grateful for our partnership with Governor Lee in making today’s announcement possible,” said Eastman CEO Mark Costa. “While today’s announcement is an important step, it is just part of the company’s overall circular economy strategy."
He added that Eastman is working on next steps forward with its circular economy initiatives including partnerships and direct investments in Europe.
This facility, which is expected to be mechanically complete by the end of 2022, will contribute to the company achieving its sustainability commitments for addressing the plastic waste crisis, which includes recycling more than 500 million pounds of plastic waste annually by 2030 through molecular recycling technologies, according to Eastman. The company has committed to recycling more than 250 million pounds of plastic waste annually by 2025.