From Staff Reports
Despite being down slightly from a year earlier, Eastman Chemical Co.’s fourth quarter financial results topped analysts’ expectations and Chairman and CEO Mark Costa sounded an optimistic note.
“We demonstrated resilience in the fourth quarter despite continued difficult global economic conditions impacting consumer discretionary markets such as transportation,” Costa said in a statement. “Notwithstanding the challenging conditions, for the year, we continued to make strong progress growing new business revenue from innovation and market development initiatives.”
Eastman, which is Longview’s largest industrial employer, reported fourth quarter net profit of $26 million, or 19 cents per diluted share, down about 24 percent from profit of $34 million, or 24 cents per diluted share, a year earlier. Sales revenue fell to $2.2 million from $2.4 million a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.42 per share, up from $1.39 per share a year ago. That topped analysts’ expectations of $1.33.
For the full year, net profit was $759 million, or $5.48 per diluted share, down from $1.08 billion, or $7.56 per diluted share a year earlier. Sales revenue was $9.3 billion, down from $10.2 billion in 2018.
By company segment, sales were down in Additives & Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers.
In 2019, cash from operating activities was $1.5 billion and free cash flow, or cash from operating activities less net capital expenditures, was $1.1 billion. Priorities for uses of available cash include payment of the quarterly dividend, repayment of debt, funding targeted growth initiatives, and repurchasing shares.
In 2019, the company returned $668 million to stockholders, with $343 million of dividends and $325 million of share repurchases. The company also repaid $370 million of debt, with total borrowings reduced by $386 million.
Looking ahead, Costa said economic factors outside the company’s control were a concern. “We are currently assuming that slow growth continues in 2020 at levels similar to 2019 ... We expect 2020 adjusted earnings per share to be between $7.20 and $7.60 and free cash flow to be between $1.0 billion and $1.1 billion.”
Eastman employs more than 1,400 people at its Longview plant just south of the city.