From Staff Reports
The Longview metro area lost nearly $169 million in economic activity in one month of business closures and restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, a new estimate suggests.
Losses in Tyler have been steeper, topping $220 million, according to the estimates prepared by the Hibbs Institute for Business & Economic Research at the University of Texas at Tyler.
“Differences between Tyler and Longview impacts are attributable to their share of the examined sectors,” said Manuel Reyes-Loa, acting director and senior research analyst at the institute. “A larger economic loss suggests a sector with greater economic activity.”
The economic losses were estimated based on the annual output of the business sectors and calculated for the periods of respective mandatory stay-at-home orders in both areas. In both, orders were lifted April 30.
The sectors were retail trade; food services; art, recreation and entertainment; and personal care services. In all but food services, the Tyler area losses outstripped those in Longview.
The retail sector includes furniture, electronics, clothing, sporting goods, etc. The art, recreation and entertainment sector includes museums, zoos, fitness centers, bowling, theaters. The food services sector includes restaurants, catering and bars. The personal care sector includes hair salons and barber shops, nail salons, day spas, etc.
Reyes-Loa said that due to the food delivery and take-out programs established by man restaurants, the Food Services category estimates assumed a reduction of 75% of business activity for the full-service dine-in restaurants. A reduction of 50% of business activity was assumed for limited-service restaurants (fast food, drive-thru and takeout).