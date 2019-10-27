Bloomberg
Federal Reserve officials will signal they’re likely to take a break from cutting interest rates after lowering them again this week, according to a majority of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.
In an Oct. 21-24 poll of 40 economists, 85% said they anticipate the Federal Open Market Committee will reduce rates by a quarter percentage point when it wraps up a two-day meeting in Washington on Wednesday. That would lower the target range for the Fed’s benchmark rate to 1.5%-1.75%.
In addition, 56% of respondents said in the event of such a cut, policy makers would telegraph, either in their policy statement or through Chairman Jerome Powell’s post-meeting press conference, that they are likely to pause for some time before making another rate move.
The Fed has already lowered rates twice this year, in July and September, not because officials forecast a steep downturn but because the risks of such a slump have mounted.
Though U.S. unemployment is low, hiring strong and consumer spending solid, he cited slowing global growth, uncertainty around trade tensions and below-target inflation as reasons to nudge rates lower.