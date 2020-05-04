A federal strike force is headed to Amarillo in response to a surge of coronavirus cases tied to meatpacking plants in the Panhandle, a region crucial to the nation's beef supply.
The area is responsible for 25% of the nation's fed beef supply, Mayor Ginger Nelson said Monday, as the community joins others in the Midwest where the virus has sickened hundreds of meatpacking workers and threatens to disrupt the nation's supply of pork and beef.
“I’m hopeful they will be able to help us box in where our current hot spots are," Nelson said of the strike force coming to the area, which she expected to arrive soon as Monday. “So that we can protect our hospital capacity and begin to strategize why it is our city is having the numbers that we’re having.”
Confirmed cases in Potter County have doubled over the past week to more than 800, giving it a rate of infection about four times higher than those in Dallas and Harris counties.
In neighboring Moor County, more than 240 cases were linked to a JBS USA plant, according to Lara Anton, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of State Health Services. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott had previously singled out the county as an area of concern.
Not all the plant's cases are reported in Moore County, though. The JBS plant, which is powered by a workforce made up largely of Hispanics and immigrants, has workers who hail from Oklahoma, the tiny town of Cactus, the city of Dumas and Amarillo.
Outbreaks have hit meat plants across the country. President Donald Trump has ordered them to remain open, while on Monday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called the plants among “the most dangerous places there are right now.”
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Friday said more than 4,900 workers at meat and poultry processing facilities have been diagnosed with COVID-19, including 20 who died. Not all states provided data.
More than a dozen meatpacking plants had been forced to shut down temporarily as the number of cases and deaths tied to their workforce increased; others have scrambled to ramp up health and safety precautions in facilities where meatpackers often must work shoulder to shoulder.
In addition to difficulties with physical distancing, the CDC researchers have cited hygiene, and crowded living and transportation conditions as issues with the plants.
Anton said a team of health experts, including those with the CDC, will be visiting processing plants in the Panhandle this week to assess and recommend safeguards.