Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. High 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch.