After seven consecutive increases, fixed mortgage rates reversed course this past week.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average slipped to 3.13% with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount and are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 3.18% a week ago and 3.33% a year ago.
The 15-year fixed-rate average slid to 2.42% with an average 0.6 point. It was 2.45% a week ago and 2.77% a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average rose to 2.92% with an average 0.1 point. It was 2.84% a week ago and 3.4% a year ago.