After three weeks of declines, fixed mortgage rates moved slightly higher this week.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average edged up to 2.98 percent with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1 percent of the loan amount and are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 2.97 percent a week ago and 3.23 percent a year ago.
The 15-year fixed-rate average rose to 2.31 percent with an average 0.7 point. It was 2.29 percent a week ago and 2.77 percent a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average fell to 2.64 percent with an average 0.3 point. It was 2.83 percent a week ago and 3.14 percent a year ago.