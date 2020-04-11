Egg prices nearly tripled ahead of the Easter holiday, when U.S. demand typically spikes. This year, it’s not a traveling bunny driving demand, though. it’s Americans staying in their houses as they combat the spread of COVID-19.
The U.S. supply chain is optimized to deliver bulk-packaged eggs to restaurants or processed eggs, which account for nearly 30% of the total supply. Demand for these eggs has collapsed amidst restaurant closures. Meanwhile, as more Americans are at home, they are cooking full breakfasts and baking more, increasing demand for 12-packs of eggs at the store.
As a result, the available supply at groceries is restricted due to logistics and increasing consumer demand, rather than actual egg shortages. This pushed average grocery store costs up from 94 cents per dozen to more than $3 the first week of April, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Across the food supply chain, other items are feeling the stress of restaurant closures, leading to excesses of items like chicken wings, butter, and American cheese, all of which are consumed at higher rates away from home than by grocery store shoppers.
Oil truce flops
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia met Thursday and made an agreement to slash oil production by about 10%. It wasn’t what was hoped for.
Still, it will end a month-long feud between Saudi Arabia and Russia, which has seen two of the world’s biggest petroleum producers race to outproduce one another. The two giants have now agreed to drop their production to 8.5 million barrels per day.
The oil market leapt a week earlier on expectation of a deal, but as negotiations dragged on and the proposed production cuts got smaller, prices faded. Rumors flew Thursday morning that cuts could be as high as 20 million barrels, but when the ultimate deal was revealed to be less than half of that, prices tumbled. By the close of the week, prices were near the low, trading for less than $23 per barrel.