A 12th-straight weekly decline in the number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil and natural gas left a record-low 301 rigs at work, though the pace of decline continued to slow.
In its weekly report Friday, Baker Hughes said 17 rigs were shut down in the past week, well off the 43-rig weekly average decline seen in the previous 11 weeks.
Fifteen of the units taken out of service had been seeking oil and two were seeking gas. The declines left 222 oil rigs and 77 gas rigs at work. A year ago, 800 oil rigs and 184 gas rigs were operating.
Energy firms have slashed spending on new production after the coronavirus pandemic hammered demand, increasing oversupply that had been driving down prices since early this year.
Though prices have rebounded from record lows in late April, analysts have said they expect firms to continue cutting rigs through the remainder of 2020 and keep counts low through 2022.
U.S. benchmark crude was trading near $34 a barrel Friday afternoon, up more than 75% this month but still down about 45% since the start of the year. It was on track for another weekly gain after rallies this week on optimism for increased demand as lockdowns are eased and economies reopen.
Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading near $35, down slightly from the previous week's close.
By state, Texas continued to lead the rig-count declines. A net of 11 units were taken out of service, leaving 127. A year ago, 480 were drilling in the state.
New Mexico lost a pair, to 61. North Dakota and Pennsylvania also lost two each, leaving 12 and 20 at work in those states, respectively.
Louisiana was unchanged at 35, and Oklahoma was unchanged with a dozen.
The West Texas-New Mexico Permian Basin saw 14 rigs shut down, leaving 148 in the nation's busiest play. A year ago, 452 were at work there.
The East Texas-Louisiana Haynesville Shale, the nation's second-busiest play, was unchanged at 32. The tally in South Texas' Eagle Ford Shale also was unchanged at 22.
Domestic production has slowed as drillers have cut rigs. In its latest estimate, the federal Energy Information Administration said U.S. production averaged 11.4 million barrels per day in the week ended May 22. That's down 1.7 million barrels per day from a record reached earlier this year and down about 100,000 barrels per day from a week earlier. It was the eighth-straight decline.