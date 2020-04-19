The three-county Longview metro area could suffer fewer job losses from the coronavirus slowdown than the national average and other urban areas, according to a recent report.
Still, the COVID-19 Economic Vulnerability Index released by Virginia-based Chmura Economics and Analytics projects jobs losses across East Texas and the U.S., as shelter-in-place and nonessential business restrictions meant to slow the spread of the virus already have resulted in furloughs, wage reductions and revenue projection shortfalls.
“We’ll just have to let this thing die down and get back to what we were doing,” Longview Mayor Andy Mack said. His city has fared better through the pandemic so far compared with other similarly sized cities, he said, but all industries have slowed down and have suffered in some capacity.
“We have to recover,” he said.
Chmura Economics and Analytics is used by economic developers such as Kilgore Economic Development Corp.
Researchers at the private firm measured the negative impact that the coronavirus crisis can have on employment based upon a region’s mix of industries. For example, accommodation and food services are projected to lose more jobs as a result of the coronavirus (in the neighborhood of 50%) compared with utilities and health care (with none or little expected job contraction.)
The average vulnerability index score is 100, which represents the average job loss expected in the U.S. A score of 200, for example, means the rate of job loss in an area can be twice as large as the national average. Conversely, an index of 50 would mean a possible job loss of half of the national average.
Gregg County indexed at 94.71, according to the report released by KEDC. The Longview three-county metro area rated a 91.08.
Other scores in the area were Harrison County (88.22), Rusk County (81.55), Upshur County (83.01), Panola County (68.45), Smith County (110.46), Marion County (115.27), Morris County (75.16), Camp County (78.88), and the Tyler metro area (100.46).
If the study were to hold true, it means that most of East Texas will fare better than the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area (103.49), the two-state Texarkana area (104.58) and the Shreveport-Bossier City area (111.05).
The projection estimates that the U.S. could lose 15 million jobs due to COVID-19, with over half of the jobs lost in hotels, food services and entertainment industries.
The weekly number of online ads for available jobs in the U.S. decreased 38% from March 1 to March 29 – a difference of more than 250,000 openings, according to Chmura.
The reason Gregg, Rusk, Harrison and other area counties might fare better in projected job losses compared with the national average is because they are “perhaps less dependent on manufacturing and goods producing sectors” that have had fewer disruptions, said KEDC Assistant Director Jana Russell.
After viewing the report, Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said, “I think we do have a strong international manufacturing operating base that is still moving (and) still operating, and the national distribution chains that we have here are still working.”
Rusk County was dependent on oil and gas for several decades, County Judge Joel Hale said, but the county’s reliance shifted to utilities in the 1970s when then-Texas Utilities Co — now EHF Holdings — opened mines and a lignite coal-fired power plant northwest of Henderson. Farming and cattle ranching have been a significant Rusk County industry through the years also, though “farming is not what it used to be,” and the power plant and coal mines and decreased in property value, he said.
“Our people are going to suffer just like everyone else,” Hale said adding, “We’ll survive. The Henderson Economic Development Corp. and director John Clarion are doing all they can do to help the businesses. We’re doing our best to hang on and ride this thing out.”
Many Rusk County residents work in the oil and gas sector, though mostly in other places including Kilgore and Longview, Hale said, “so it hurts us — maybe not as much as Kilgore and Longview with the industry they have there, but it still hurts.”
KEDC Executive Director Amanda Nobles noted, “Of course, we’re all in the oil and gas downturn as well as the sales tax revenue from the COVID impact.”
Nobles was speaking Tuesday at the Kilgore City Council meeting, where she and Russell announced Kilgore Cares, an umbrella program providing assistance to Kilgore businesses to help them bridge through the coronavirus pandemic.
“We looked at our budget numbers and balancing that with our operating cost,” Nobles said. “We think that we will be able to respond appropriately based on need up to a $500,000.”
Any decision to get back to business and ease social distancing restrictions shouldn’t be hasty even with the appearance that new COVID-19 cases have decreaed because “we don’t want a secondary outbreak,” Mack said.
“I want the public to know that I’m hurting as much as anybody else is,” said Mack, an oral surgeon. “I’m ready for this thing to get back to normal. I’m ready for our town to get back to normal, and I’m ready for businesses to get back to normal again, but in due time.”