A two-part crisis fund has been set up to help businesses in Kilgore suffering through economic strains from the coronavirus pandemic.
Kilgore Cares is an umbrella program formed by the city of Kilgore, Kilgore Economic Development Corp. and Kilgore Chamber of Commerce.
Through forgivable loans both to large companies and small businesses operating in Kilgore, the agencies hope they can be a bridge for companies through the crisis — after they've sought out available federal and state funding.
The program was announced Tuesday at a Kilgore City Council meeting, as recent surveys have estimated the negative impact that the coronavirus crisis will have on the city's employers.
"We did a survey and found out that some of them were having impacts that we had never thought of," KEDC Executive Director Amanda Nobles said, adding that leaders wanted to "try to find a way to address this crisis in a way to support our businesses."
The first part of Kilgore Cares is the Crisis Economic Development Performance Agreement Program, which is KEDC's regular retention fund for industries. Companies that operate in Kilgore can request a loan with a one-year term, and if by the end of the term the company remains in operation in Kilgore, the loan can be forgiven, KEDC Assistant Director Jana Russell said.
The second part is the COVID-19 Crisis Fund for Business Enterprises and is specifically for local small businesses that are not primary employers.
Under the partnership with the city and the chamber, local small businesses can apply for a $2,000 grant provided that the company intends to use its best efforts to resume or continue operations in Kilgore. Applicants must be a non-home-based, for-profit business with fewer than 20 employees and deemed nonessential, such as salons and spas, gyms, movie theaters, nonessential retail, dine-in restaurants and entertainment centers harmed by COVID-19.
Applicants also must be an official registered Texas business open within the Kilgore city limits, and they must have submitted an application to at least one of the Small Business Administration programs or filed for unemployment benefits. They also must be in good standing with the city.
Chamber membership is not required, but the chamber will accept the applications until noon Friday each week. A committee representing all three agencies will review those applications the following week, Russell said.
"The main thing on our plate right now," Chamber President/CEO Jill McCartney said, "is just to make sure our businesses can remain open until this crisis is over."
The KEDC board is providing the first $100,000 toward the Crisis Fund for Business Enterprises and has as much as $500,000 available when factoring in the agency's operating costs and revenues, Nobles said.
Private donors or foundations are welcome to contribute to Kilgore Cares, too, the directors said. Donations to the city and KEDC are tax deductible as long as they are designated for Kilgore Cares, Nobles said.
KEDC gathered information and research on national, regional and local levels, including listening to a number of economic experts to determine Kilgore's vulnerability to the pandemic in terms of job losses, she said.
"Although the crisis or the contraction that follows may not be sustained," Russell said, "it will be sharp."
KEDC conducted a local survey in which most of the respondents were primary employers. Most of those responding reported they were open and operating, but more than half of them have seen a decrease in revenue, and half have seen a change in their job counts relative to COVID-19.
Two-thirds of the surveyed businesses expect terminations within the next three months, Russell said.
"Of course, we're all in the oil and gas downturn as well as the sales tax revenue from the COVID impact," Russell said.
For a full list of eligible criteria and to apply for funding for the program, go to kilgore-edc.com/covid-19 .