As monthly mortgage payments have soared over the past year due to higher interest rates, buyers are on the hunt for less expensive homes if they haven’t called off their search entirely. That could mean making some compromises.
Just 5% of Texas homeowners said they prioritize at-home offices, gyms and larger square footage when looking for a new home in an August survey conducted by Opendoor.
That’s a big shift from the start of the pandemic, when home offices were a hot commodity for buyers. In a 2020 study by Realtor.com, almost half of home shoppers nationwide said they had converted a space at home into an office.
At the time, more than 60% of potential homebuyers said working from home influenced the kind of house they wanted and the location, and real estate agents said that room for an office was a must for some.
Todd Luong, a real estate agent with Re/Max DFW Associates, said many of his buyers’ home searches are on hold, and others have changed the kind of home they are looking for because of the affordability challenges.
“I haven’t really seen any buyers say, ‘Oh, I don’t need a home office anymore because the pandemic is over,’” Luong said. “But I guess naturally, when buyers are trying to look for homes that are less expensive and smaller, they’re just not going to have those amenities.”
Scott Carnes, a real estate agent with Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate in Dallas, said he has seen less of an interest in home offices than during the height of the pandemic, as well as less interest in unique views and large swaths of land.
People aren’t moving as often to places as far away as Sherman just for more space, either, Carnes said. He expects many companies’ return to the office will drive more demand closer to city centers, especially to townhomes and condos that cost less than single-family homes.
“I think we’re still in a transition phase, but within the next year or two, yes, people are going to be expected to be back in the office,” Carnes said. “It’s going to drive some changes.”