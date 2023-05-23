WASHINGTON — Lawmakers are floating ideas about guardrails for artificial intelligence as Congress considers how to confront the fast-moving technology that experts say could have profound implications.
Hearings last week offered a glimpse into lawmakers’ approach to artificial intelligence. The spurt of hearings on the subject came after the office of Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said last month that he had circulated a high-level framework that sketches out a regulatory regime on the technology.
The early indications are that both lawmakers and some industry representatives don’t want the government to stand on the sidelines as artificial intelligence advances. They want government action, potentially including a federal agency to supervise artificial intelligence. Some lawmakers are at least partially motivated by liability protections afforded to internet companies, an approach some now consider a mistake.
“I can’t recall when we’ve had people representing large corporations or private sector entities come before us and plead with us to regulate them,” said Senate Judiciary Chair Richard J. Durbin at a Privacy, Technology and the Law Subcommittee hearing. “In fact, many people in the Senate have based their careers on the opposite, that the economy will thrive if government gets the hell out of the way.”
Lawmakers are also grappling with the potential magnitude of AI, and the CEO of the artificial intelligence company OpenAI told the senators about his fear that the technology and the industry could “cause significant harm to the world.”
The Judiciary subcommittee was one of several panels to hold hearings on AI last week. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee held one on AI in government and the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet held a hearing on AI and copyright law.
Senate Judiciary members expressed support for a new agency that would oversee the technology, inquired about international coordination and showed a keen interest in making sure AI companies can be held accountable in court.
“I want to make sure that it’s abundantly clear that the corporations that develop AI can be sued,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said in an interview.
Some lawmakers have already put forward legislation on AI. One measure from Rep. Yvette D. Clarke, D-N.Y., would require a disclaimer for political advertisements that use images or video generated by artificial intelligence.
Another proposal from Senate Homeland Security Chairman Gary Peters, D-Mich, and Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., would create an artificial intelligence training program for federal supervisors and management officials.
The AI interest in Washington dovetails with a growing public consciousness because of tools such as ChatGPT. The attention in part stems from deep concerns raised by lawmakers that the technology could eliminate jobs, compromise privacy, manipulate personal behavior and spread misinformation.
Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, the company that released ChatGPT, told Senate Judiciary subcommittee members that regulatory action will be important to reduce the risks of powerful models. Safety standards could be set and independent audits could be required to show whether a model is in compliance with safety thresholds, Altman testified.
He also suggested a new agency that “licenses any effort above a certain scale of capabilities and can take that license away and ensure compliance with safety standards.”
Altman said companies should put forward test results of their models before they release them. And he endorsed an idea raised by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., that there be so-called nutrition labels or scorecards for AI, giving people a sense of the content’s trustworthiness.