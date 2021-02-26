Gap Inc. will receive a $5.2 million incentive payment once it closes on property in Longview's North Business Park.
The Longview Economic Development Corp., Longview City Council and Gregg County Commissioners Court on Wednesday approved a package of incentives that helped seal Gap Inc.'s decision to make a $140-million investment to build an 850,000-square-foot e-commerce fulfillment and distribution center in Longview.
The incentives are tied to Gap Inc.'s promised investment and employment numbers, starting with a minimum average of 255 employees in 2022 and ramping up to 1,222 by 2026.
LEDCO is giving Gap Inc. the approximately 142 acres where it will build the facility, contingent on meeting investment and employment goals. The $5.2 million is tied to closing on that property, but Gap Inc. would have to pay back a portion of that total for any year it doesn't meet its goals over a five-year period, said Wayne Mansfield, LEDCO's president and CEO.
LEDCO also will pay to relocate water, sewer and gas lines on the property at a cost of about $997,000.
On Friday, LEDCO's board of directors approved a budget amendment to account for the cost of the utility line relocations and the $5.2 million incentive payment. The City Council also must give approval to LEDCO's budget amendment.
Also on Friday, the board voted to allow Mansfield to contract with Longview-based RLM General Contractors to build a new office for the organization at the site of what was once Longview High School and T.G. Field Auditorium.
"We received three proposals, all local," Mansfield said, adding that LEDCO wants the project to be "as local as possible."
In addition to RLM, Hugman Construction and Transet Co. also submitted proposals.
"These are all three outstanding contractors," Mansfield said, and in the end the decision "came down to numbers."
RLM proposed zero pre-construction costs and then to receive 2.4% of construction costs; Hugman had proposed $1,500 in pre-construction services and to receive 10% of construction costs; and Transet had proposed $10,000 for pre-construction services and to receive 4.4% of construction costs, Mansfield said. LEDCO has budgeted $2 million for the project.
LEDCO directors also voted to give a 60-day extension to Vaquero Ventures to close on the $1.9 million purchase of property at 3127 Estes Parkway, where a hotel once stood. Information previously provided about the project indicated a gas station or fast-food restaurants could be located at the site. Mansfield said Vaquero continues to work with potential tenants for the site.