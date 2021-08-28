7-Eleven is returning to Longview following the recent purchase of six East Texas Kyle's Kwik Stops by a franchisee based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The transaction includes the Kyle's Corner Market where Nanny Goat's is located at 1401 Judson Road. The restaurant will continue operating.
Don Wills, head of Wills Investments Group, said his company has been in business about 20 years and operates 20 7-Elevens in Texas and Colorado, including the six the company took over Aug. 11.
"We are very excited about moving away from the hyper competitive Metroplex to an area where we think we can provide better service," Wills said. His wife, Paulette, and sons, Jay and Jarrad, and Jarrad's wife, Stacy, also work in the family business.
The stores will be converted to 7-Elevens during the next four to five months, starting with the store in Canton.
"It will look identical to all of the 7-Elevens. We'll introduce priority products that 7-Eleven offers, their great coffee, the favorite of all the kids — the Slurpees, great hot dogs and all the others," he said. "We also have a very, very broad fresh food offering, a lot of grab and go stuff — chicken wings, chicken tenders, we do pizza right at the location. Many of the locations will have fresh cookies .... All of that is kind of the wave of the future for 7-Eleven. We're going to introduce that to the East Texas market."
All the locations in the purchase are "attractive" and will not require major renovations, Wills said. Furniture, fixtures, signs and gondolas will be changed out to match 7-Eleven style.
"We plan to be all over East Texas," Wills said, adding that the business is keeping the existing employees at the newly acquired gas stations and convenience stores. The 7-Eleven stores will operate 24 hours a day.
"We believe that we need to be cleaner, friendlier and offer a bigger array of merchandise at all times, and that's kind of our hallmark. That's what the Wills group does," Wills said.
The transaction consists of Kyle's Kwik Stop No. 1 on FM 968; Kyle's Kwik Stop No. 3 on West Loop 281, across from the Lear Sports Complex; Kyle's Kwik Stop No. 5, with Nanny Goat's, on Judson Road; and three Kyle's Kwik Stop stores located in Canton, Jacksonville and Mount Pleasant.