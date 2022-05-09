The Longview area set a new record this week — one that drivers will feel the pain of every time they pull into a gas station.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas rose to $4.069, setting a new record high for the Longview area, AAA reported on Monday, AAA, which describes itself as the country's "largest motoring and leisure travel membership organization," tracks gas prices throughout the country. Monday's average price broke the previous record set in March of $4.001 per gallon. That price broke a record set on July 15, 2008, of $3.976 per gallon.
"I don't know that it's going to get better anytime soon," said Frank Stofflet, general manager for Wills Investments Group LLC in Texas and Colorado, the firm that is bringing 7-Eleven back to Longview through its purchase in 2021 of six Kyle's Kwick Stops. Renovations to Kyle's Corner Market at 1401 Judson Road, where the Nanny Goat's restaurant also is located, have begun to rebrand the store as a 7-Eleven.
Nationally, the average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gas hit $4.32, a penny less than the record set on March 11. In Texas, the average was $3.995, compared with the record of $4.011 set on March 11.
AAA attributed rising costs to the "high cost of crude oil," which was about $100 a barrel a week ago but is now close to $110.
“With the cost of oil accounting for more than half of the pump price, more expensive oil means more expensive gasoline,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, in a prepared statement. “These prices are creeping closer to those record high levels of early March.”
The Energy Information Administration reported domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2.2 million bbl (barrels) to 228.6 million bbl this past week. Demand, however, increased from 8.74 million barrels per day to 8.86 million.
"Increasing gas demand and rising oil prices have pushed pump prices higher. Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $105 per barrel," AAA said.
It's a challenging time, Stofflet said, because drivers don't always see the retailers' side of rising gas prices.
"Where they're getting (the gas) is where they kind of put the blame," he said. Profit margins are tight for retailers, he said, adding that other considerations — credit card fees and pump maintenance, the cost of having gas delivered by trucks, for instance — affect the cost of providing gasoline.
(The margins) are very tight," he said.
Wills Investments Group has 19 stores, including three former Kyle's Kwik stops in Longview and one each in Canton, Jacksonville and Mount Pleasant.
Gas prices are affecting drivers' gas purchases, Stofflet said.
"We are down pretty much across the board by 5-10%," in terms of volume pumped, Stofflet said.