While other area employers have laid off or idled employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Aaon Coil Products in Longview is going forward with plans to hire 100 people for an expansion that started this past summer.
“We want to have community impact, one unit at a time, one HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) unit at a time,” Aaon Human Resources Manager Elisa Flores said this week. “We ask people if they want to be on a team with a purpose, come join Aaon.”
Flores said Aaon hopes to fill the 100 positions over a two-month period so workers can start by July when the 200,000-square-foot expansion is completed at the plant on Gum Springs Road. The plant, which has 397 employees, manufactures coils for HVAC units and the complete units.
“We have to get this done, get ready for this building,” Flores said.
Aaon’s announcement it is still seeking to fill the positions comes amid mounting job losses across the state and nation.
More than 760,000 Texans have applied for unemployment insurance during the last four weeks, topping the about 700,000 people who filed for unemployment relief in all of 2019, the Texas Tribune reported.
Local unemployment figures for March are set to be released April 17.
Flores said Aaon will hire a variety of positions, with pay starting at $11.64 an hour for entry-level assemblers and higher pay for positions requiring more skill and experience, such as HVAC testers and maintenance technicians. Aaon provides on-the-job training.
Aaon broke ground on a $28 million expansion in August.
The company’s plans to hire 100 people drew praise this week from the Longview Chamber of Commerce.
“This is a significant opportunity to make a difference for 100 families right now while also making a contribution to our local economy,” chamber Chairwoman Dana Parr said in a statement. “Aaon is setting an example by showing there is opportunity even during these uncharted economic times.”
For information and to apply for jobs, go to www.aaon.com/Careers .
Aaon, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was founded in 1988 with the acquisition of the heating and air-conditioning division of the John Zink Co., Aaon says on its website. Aaon Coil Products was founded in 1991 with the acquisition of Coils Plus Inc. of Longview.
Aaon began manufacturing air-conditioning units in 2000 in Longview and expanded in size from its initial building of 80,000 square feet, former president Sam Neale said in 2016.