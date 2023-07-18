This story about a local business' expansion might feel like a moment of déjà vu. It's not.
On Tuesday, leaders of commercial air conditioning manufacturer AAON gathered with city, economic development and chamber of commerce officials as well as company employees to celebrate.
AAON is beginning construction of its second, more than 240,0000-square foot expansion in four years at its manufacturing facility on Gum Springs Road in Longview.
"On Aug. 15, 2019, we were doing something very similar to this right out in an open field," said Doug Wichman, AAON vice president and president of AAON Coil Products. That open field is now home to an approximately 200,000-square-foot building. The next project, a 245,000-square-foot building, will be built onto the rear of that first expansion that was completed in 2021.
"Here we are again. That's exciting," Wichman said, who had told a crowd gathered under the shade of a large canopy that the words "gratitude and excitement" kept coming to his mind.
AAON has been in Longview more than 30 years. In the past two years since the first expansion went into operation, the local AAON plant has doubled its output and added more than 150 employees, Wichman said. Today, the company employees more than 600 people.
"The company plans to increase its production capacity of current products, create space for manufacturing new products, and expand coil production capabilities," a statement from AAON said. "This brings opportunities for AAON to create approximately 250 new full-time jobs in Longview. The new space will include three additional loading and shipping docks, a new employee entrance and breakroom, and more employee parking."
Will Jensen, vice president of ARCO Design/Build, the contractor building the project, noted that event planners for the Tuesday ceremony had expected about 30 people. More than 100 people attended, which Jensen said is a "testament" to AAON and its excitement about the new project and investment in Longview.
""We're excited to be a part of another great AAON project here in Longview," he said.
The project was made possible with the help of local incentives awarded to the company. The Longview Economic Development Corp. awarded AAON $1.5 million over four years in exchange for a capital investment of at least $36 million and the creation of at least 200 jobs.
In addition, the city of Longview awarded the company a 10-year tax abatement on the investment, and Gregg County awarded what amounts to a 50%, five-year abatement.
"You see gratitude and excitement every day on the shop floor. You see gratitude and excitement every day for the past few years on the shop floor," Wichman said, and those words are a part of the culture at AAON.
"Being part of an organization whose candle is not burning out but just being lit, that is extremely, extremely exciting," he said.
As part of that, the company has gratitude for its sales representatives and partners, for the cities its employees come from, and for Longview city officials, economic development and chamber of commerce officials who supported the project. Wichman said the company also is thankful for the loved ones of employees who are at work during in the early mornings or late evenings.
But most of the gratitude is for AAON's employees, he said.
"It's our team members. We couldn't do this without you," Wichman said. "With that, I say thanks."
Jeff McGee, AAON's director of manufacturing engineering and planning, said the expansion will take a little more than a year to complete and be in operation by the end of 2024. Hiring is expected to begin in about September or October 2024 for positions that include manufacturing, engineering, wiring and assembly, for instance.
District 3 Councilman Wray Wade, who represents the area of town where AAON is located, described the project as a "significant milestone in our city's growth and progress," and one that will have an important economic impact for District 3. The groundbreaking Tuesday marks "the beginning of a journey that will shape the future of our city for generations to come."
He thanked all the people who have played or will play a part in the project.
"This expansion project is a testament to our collective determination of AAON to continue to achieve all these amazing goals," Wade said, calling for the groundbreaking to be a "symbol of optimism, progress and unity."
"Together we're building a stronger and more vibrant community that will leave a lasting legacy for future generations."