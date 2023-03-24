Aaon Coil Products in Longview is planning to double a 220,000-square-foot expansion it previously completed at its facility here.
The company is seeking a zoning change from the city of Longview for 8.678 acres of land it owns next door to its facility on Gum Springs Road from single-and two- family zoning to light industrial. The land is east of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard north of Young Street.
Aaon, which manufactures commercial heating and air conditioning units, completed an earlier expansion in 2021. It was built in preparation for an additional 220,000-square-foot building to be constructed next to it, and that first building was built with three solid walls and one sheet metal wall on the west side to make the coming expansion easier.
The company said at the time that the expansion represented a $40 million investment.
On Tuesday, the rezone request received approval from the city's Planning and Zoning Commission and will now proceed to the City Council to be considered for final approval.
Dough Wichman, president of Aaon Coil Products in Longview, addressed the commission Tuesday.
"Aaon has ben integral part of the community for years," he said. "With this construction project, we expect to be a part of the community much longer."
The company employs more than 600 people in Longview.
Additional details about the expansion were not immediately available.