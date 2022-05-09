The Longview Economic Development Corp. is once again looking for a buyer for a long vacant piece of land at Estes Parkway and Interstate 20.
An almost $2 million contract with Southlake-based Verdad Real Estate to purchase the 6.62 acres had been pending since 2021, but Wayne Mansfield, LEDCO's president and CEO, said Verdad has pulled out of the deal after encountering difficulties gaining the vehicle access it wanted to the property.
"We're continuing to market the property," Mansfield said, adding that he'll be speaking to federal officials this summer in an effort to resolve the access issue. The developers had wanted a right-in only access to the property from the Interstate 20 access road, but the Federal Highway Administration denied the request.
The land at 3127 Estes Parkway was for years a South Longview eyesore. It previously was home to a dilapidated gas station and a Holiday Inn that was once one of Longview’s premier hotels. Built in 1967, the hotel had 190 rooms, a restaurant and bar, banquet seating for 500 people and a pool. The hotel declined, though, and eventually closed. A Dallas firm bought the hotel in 2008, started demolition then abandoned plans to redevelop the property. The hotel’s shell sat for years.
LEDCO purchased the property in 2013, demolished the hotel and gas station and prepared the property for sale. This is the second time the property's purchase has fallen through. The first deal fell through after a change in plans by one of the businesses that was supposed to locate in the planned retail development.
A Verdad representative, Kimberly Banks, said in an email that, "The city staff and economic development corporation were very helpful, but we are not able to push forward with the project at this time."
Mansfield said the Federal Highway Administration has previously approved the types of requests that Verdad made, but he said that's no longer happening under the current administration.
The Federal Highway Administration confirmed it denied the developer's request.
"The developer requested permission from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to get an entry built into the property, but the entry in question was from an interstate entrance ramp, not a service road. FHWA has a longstanding policy of working to ensure safe access to and from interstate entrance ramps and, for these safety reasons, turned down the developer’s request and suggested gaining access to the property from the existing Estes Parkway," the agency said.
The Texas Department of Transportation said it offered other access options.
"In order to allow access to the ramp, the Federal Highway Administration requires an Interstate Access Justification Request (IAJR) and construction of a frontage road," said TxDOT spokesman Jeff Williford. "We can no longer connect to interstate ramps without constructing the frontage roads. We have worked with the Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO) and the City of Longview to allow two access points along Estes Parkway.
Mansfield said the issue is safety. Drivers traveling north on Estes Parkway would have to turn left through the median to get into the property.
"We've got verbal approval from TxDOT for a median cut," Mansfield said and there's a "narrow entrance" on the north side of the Waffle House next door the property.
"That makes it problematic," Mansfield said, adding that a right-in only access from the access road is safer than trying to turn left across Estes Parkway.
The access issue doesn't help LEDCO in marketing the property, he said.
"From a retail standpoint, you want as much access as you can gain, but in a safe manner," Mansfield said.