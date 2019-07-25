An out-of-this-world Facebook post is drawing people to Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, where one of the busiest intake times of the year had prompted reduced adoption rates and fed increased creativity.
The animal center posted its Storm Area 51 adoption promotion on Saturday in hopes of relieving a summer trend that brought 418 cats and dogs to the care center's door at 303 H.G. Mosley Parkway in Longview this month.
The call for human assistance was a play on a viral social media message that is inviting people to descend in September in New Mexico on the highly classified U.S. Air Force Area 51 installation made famous by legends that the government hides extraterrestrials there.
The Longview shelter's post included photos of shelter animals wearing "alien" headgear and staff members dressed as aliens with toy laser guns. Even the shelter's truck got an overhaul — courtesy of a photo editing program on a computer — that turned it into a hovertruck with jet packs and the words "Longview Alien Services" printed on the side, along with an alien face.
"Since Saturday, we have adopted 37 animals and sent seven to rescues," veterinarian Dr. Christine Prior said Thursday. "And that's since Saturday when we did the post about the aliens. That post on Facebook apparently reached over 4 million people."
Shelter records show that 261 animals have been either adopted, placed with rescue groups or returned to owners this month, Prior said. The shelter has euthanized 25 animals in July, all for space considerations, which is slightly less than 6 percent and below the 10 percent rate below which a shelter is considered no-kill.
And they keep coming.
"On Tuesday, we took in 15 animals," Prior said. "We've probably never taken in fewer than 10 in a day, but there are days we've taken in 50 in a day. We do have reduced rates. This weekend, on Saturday, if somebody comes in in an alien mask or an alien something, we have waived the animal fee. Otherwise, everything is $10."
That other-worldly fee includes spay/neuter, shots and microchipping.
"For $10, that's a great deal," Prior said. "If people are looking for animals, we've got some good deals for them. ... We're doing some amazing things here for the animals and the community."
For information or to inquire about adoption and volunteer opportunities, call (903) 297-7387 or search "Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center" on Facebook.