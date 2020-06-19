Amtrak said it will cut service beginning in October on its Texas Eagle route through Longview and on other long-distance trains from daily to three times a week, because ridership has fallen significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said Wednesday the cuts will go into effect Oct. 1 and stay in place until at least the summer of 2021. However, she said daily service could be restored if demand improves along its long-distance routes.
Longview Amtrak longtime advocate Natalie Rabicoff said the decision caught her by surprise.
"But, then, when you think about what is going on in our world, it's understandable," Rabicoff said, referring to the pandemic.
Rabicoff aid she is pleased passengers will still be able to catch a connecting train in San Antonio going to California. The Texas Eagle goes from Chicago to San Antonio.
"It will give people a broader ridership," she said. She said the availability of Amtrak, bus and airplane services from Longview "gives us a level playing field for transportation for economic development."
Rabicoff is one of the founders of the Texas Eagle Marketing and Performance Organization, or TEMPO, an advocacy group for the train with members in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma.
TEMPO member Charles Florio said he was unaware of Amtrak's decision but said he is not optimistic about the future of the trains.
"Trains for some reason are not a high priority in America," Florio said. He said he has been a Texas Eagle passenger for 18 years but has not ridden a train in several months.
The Texas Eagle had a total of 136,400 passengers for the entire route in April — the most recent month available, according to Amtrak data.