Ana-Lab Corp., the environmental testing company based in Kilgore, has bought the former NALCO Champion facility at 3306 N. Texas 135 to expand, the company’s CEO said Friday.
“It has lab space built into it,” Ana-Lab CEO Tobi Duckworth said. “That is really hard to find.”
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The NALCO site has an assessed value of $263,330, according to the Gregg County Appraisal District.
The NALCO property, which contains a 7,800-square-foot building with offices and a warehouse, has been on the market since March, said John King Jr., owner/broker of JBK RE & Brokerage; King said he and Cody Sage represented the seller.
Though Ana-Lab has no immediate plans for the property, Duckworth said, “We would love to serve new markets” from it.
He said Ana-Lab officials are working with a general contractor to determine what renovations will be made. He said corporate headquarters are housed in a 30,000-square-foot building at 2600 Dudley Road.
Founded in 1965 by C.H. Whiteside, Ana-Lab has grown to 100 employees — about 70 in Kilgore — with offices elsewhere in Dallas, Houston, Brownsville, Oklahoma City, Shreveport, Amarillo and Austin, Duckworth said. He said the company has annual revenues of about $10 million.
“Ana-Lab has grown pretty steady over the past 50 years,” he said.
Duckworth, who has been on the job since December, said Ana-Lab does a lot of work that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires. That includes testing of wastewater and drinking water.
Clients range from individuals and industries to local, state and federal governments, he has said.
He said Ana-Lab serves a regional market but accepts samples for testing from all over the United States.