QUESTION: Can you tell us what the plans are on George Richey Road west of Texas 300 (Gilmer Road)? Most of the existing old houses have been cleared off that south side of the road. Is the county about to widen George Richey Road? That would be so needed, in my opinion. George Richey needs a turn lane and a wide shoulder at the very least.
ANSWER: It’s actually a project of the Texas Department of Transportation, but yes, George Richey Road/FM 2275 is going to be widened. Also, yes, those homes were removed to make way for that widening project.
The pandemic and its effect on the economy delayed this project a bit. Construction originally was supposed to start in 2021 but was shifted to FY 2025. In the meantime, design work and right-of-way acquisition have continued. Previous reports said the expansion project would be broken into two phases, between Pine Tree and Gilmer Roads and between Pine Tree and White Oak Roads, and would consist of expanding the road into a five lanes with a continuous left turn lane.
ANSWER LINE FOLLOW-UPS: Several readers had asked me about the minutes that weren’t available online for East Texas Advanced Academies Board of Directors for this year. (East Texas Advanced Academies is the charter organization that operates six campuses within Longview ISD.) They weren’t listed on the website, and there was a message that said you had to request access to them.
District spokesman Matthew Prosser did not respond to me in June when I asked about this several times. I followed up this month, and he told me “as a result of the staff transition there was a brief delay with current ETAA staff accessing/updating pages/documents,” but that the minutes had been publicly accessible since early June.
Only they weren’t. There still were no minutes listed, and there still was a message that the user had to request access when I checked earlier this week.
As it turns out, they were only visible to users with LISD email addresses.
That problem has now been corrected, and you can find them at sites.google.com/lisd.org/etaa/board-information/board-meeting-minutes.
I will say, though, that you’re likely to be disappointed by what you find. I certainly was. The minutes are woefully undetailed. For instance, the minutes from April 12 say this about the action taken following a portion of the meeting that was closed to the public. (The state’s open meeting laws allow some parts of school board meetings to be closed to the public, for deliberations, but all action must be taken in a public meeting):
“Action on Executive Session Items: (Board member) LaDarian Brown motioned to approval all hiring personnel recommendation/resignation as presented. Motion was made LaDarian Brown and Second by Selwyn Willis 3-0 Vote.”
The minutes provide no information about what those personnel changes were. That’s a problem in terms of the public’s access to information but also for keeping records needed for the future.
Dyslexia teachers: A reader also had asked me about which LISD campuses have dyslexia teachers. Prosser this month directed me to a place on the district website that says the district has about 10 dyslexia teachers and therapists who serve about 200 students, with each one assigned to no more than two campuses.
“Each campus is assigned a dyslexia teacher/therapist and they are assigned to no more than two campuses. Five of the dyslexia specialists are Certified Academic Language Therapists (CALT) and considered licensed dyslexia therapists,” the website says. “The remaining teachers are currently enrolled in the training program and will be licensed dyslexia therapist in 1-2 years. Licensure requires training to take place concurrently while the teacher works with students for two consecutive years.”
Read more here: w3.lisd.org/district/departments/special-programs/dyslexia.