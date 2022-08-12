An approximately seven-year-old West Longview apartment complex will be expanded in the coming months.
Dothan Apartments is located at 606 Rockdale St., in the Pine Tree Independent School District. The two-story, 18-unit complex is tucked into a residential area where there still are undeveloped fields in the area. The expansion will take place to the north of the existing apartments, which are owned by Allen-based Dothan Investments Club and managed locally by Reliable Management.
The expansion of the existing complex will consist of four more buildings, according to permit applications filed with the city of Longview. Pate Greening, one of the owners of Reliable Management, said the expansion will consist of 24 two-bedroom, two-bath units. The buildings will be two stories. It will be gated with a dog area.
The owners thought it was a good time to expand, Greening said. Apartments are staying in the high 90s for percent occupancy, Greening said.
"Looking at the market ... it was time to build," and the complex's owners already owned land for the expansion, Greening said.
"When somebody gives notice, we're able to lease it quickly," he said.
The construction also could encourage other investment in that area, possibly raising sales prices and rental prices for property in the area, he added.