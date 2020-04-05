Central Title Co., which has been in business since the 1930s, says in its marketing materials that technology plays a key role in offering its clients “the most efficient service possible.”
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Longview firm started providing a lower-tech customer service: drive-through mortgage closings.
It’s one example of the ways area businesses are adapting operations to comply with restrictions under state and county orders to maintain social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19. Others include curbside growler takeaway from a downtown brewpub, bulk supply sales from a restaurant in Marshall — and lots of carryout meals.
At Central Title, staff had closed several transactions in the driveway by Friday, said Laura Hillis, an attorney with the company.
Just as they would for traditional transactions around a conference table inside the office, Hillis said clients still must make appointments for the drive-through service. Buyers and sellers spend about a half hour apiece getting everything signed.
The move was necessary to keep sales moving — and Central Title employees at work. It is providing the drive-through service after having sent two-thirds of the Longview staff home, Hillis said. From 10 to 12 employees remained on duty last week.
Before the pandemic, “a busy day for us was between 10 and 15 closings,” Hillis said. She said Central Title might continue the drive-thru service after the pandemic ends.
Refinancing has picked up in recent weeks as well, with people “trying to get a better deal,” Hillis said.
Newer businesses are making adjustments as well.
Closed to sit-down service since March 20, Oil Horse Brewing Co. on Tyler Street downtown is trying to beef up curbside service by selling growlers and beer in cans, said John Oglesbee, co-owner with Jack Buttram. Oil Horse has been selling growlers for years and beers in cans for three months.
Its business selling beer for restaurants in Longview and the area to serve on tap also is down, as Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive barred dining in at restaurants and bars statewide. That’s put more focus on the to-go sales.
“Right now, we have eight different beers on tap,” Olgesbee said.
Oil Horse, which names its brews for Longview locations or oil-related themes, planned to introduce the Big Inch for sale Tuesday. It is named for a pipeline that started in Longview and that historians say helped America and its European Allies win World War II.
The Oil Horse might be betting for another winner as well. Oglesbee said the brewery, in conjunction with the Craft Brewers Guild of Texas, is participating in a petition drive to enable breweries to make deliveries. The brewery is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
Longview Flower Shop, which is marking its 85th anniversary this year, also is offering curbside pickup as a new service and has seen traffic on its two websites swell, owner Kim Oden said.
Customers may pick up orders at the curb off East Methvin Street, she said, with employees wearing gloves to reduce the likelihood of contagion.
“We have not seen that much of that,” Oden said, referring to curbside service.
However, online ordering has increased “probably 60% to 75%” over the past week because of the pandemic, she said. Customers from as far away as California are ordering flowers and gift baskets for relatives who live in the Longview area.
So far, she said, her business to funeral homes has not slowed down.
Jason’s Deli on Loop 281 offered free deliveries for the first time in the past few weeks and within a 10-mile radius, catering manager Samantha Hathaway said.
Jason’s also is selling loaves, deli meats and cheese to customers for the first time.
“I guess we could have sold them (before),” Hathaway said. “We are specifically doing it now because the grocery stores are lacking some of the items.”
Hathaway said business has been good for both grocery items and deliveries.
Over in Hallsville and Marshall, Cajun Tex is offering to sell restaurant supplies in bulk to its customers.
Under rules put in place by Abbott in response to the pandemic, the restaurant is offering customers a chance to place orders with them for bulk supplies of essential foods and goods each week. The business has slowed a bit since grocery and other stores have begun to catch up with supply chain backlogs created through early panic buying, said owner Johnny Horne.
Eggs, flour, rice, tortillas and other goods can be purchased in bulk through the restaurant via its supplier.
Curbside and delivery of items on its menu also has been strong, Horne said.